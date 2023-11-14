Billie Eilish reveals why she’s “protective” of Olivia Rodrigo

In a recent interview, prominent pop singer Billie Eilish admitted to being “very protective” of fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

Billie Eilish is riding high these days. Off the streaming and viral success of What Was I Made For?, from the Barbie soundtrack, the pop singer landed several Grammy Awards nominations for the 2024 show.

The 21-year-old has forged an impressive career in being authentic to herself, being open about her experience with the pressures of body standards and female expectations. Her music, from her haunting debut to 2021’s Happier Than Ever, speaks for itself.

Eilish is currently between albums and is reportedly putting the finishing touches on her third studio record.

Youtube: Billie Eilish Billie Eilish performs in “What Was I Made For?” video

Eilish reveals why she’s so protective of Olivia Rodrigo

In an interview with LA Times, Billie Eilish opened up about her kinship with another pop juggernaut, Olivia Rodrigo.

“I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia,” she said. She then noted how her song Goldwing, from Happier Than Ever, was loosely based on Rodrigo.

“That’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her,” she said. “I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.”

Eilish went on to compare Rodrigo to “this little dainty child.”

“I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her.”

At the end of the interview, Eilish lamented the struggle young women face in the entertainment industry versus their male counterparts.

“I just see myself in all these young girls. And it’s the girls, man. Boys can handle themselves,” she said. “They’re dudes — they don’t have to deal with it like we do.”