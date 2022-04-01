Will Smith’s Oscar slap audio takes over TikTok with viral remixes

The internet went into meltdown after seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, and TikTok musicians have been quick to remix the audio into a viral sound.

Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia — a medical condition that causes hair loss — at the 2022 Oscars.

The smack set the internet alight and drew reactions from some of the biggest content creators and influencers in the scene, such as Logan Paul, Hasan, Myth, Shroud, Ethan Klein, and more.

Musicians on TikTok are now remixing the audio from the slap heard around the world, causing the sound itself to go viral after the incident itself.

Will Smith slap audio goes viral on TikTok

On March 29, 2022, Australian musical duo the Sunset bros released a sound on TikTok titled “Talk smack, get smacked.”

The sound, which already has over 28k duets, is Will Smith screaming “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” turned into a dubstep remix of the now-viral Oscar line.

The Sunset Bros TikTok only have about 8,500 TikTok followers, but their new sound has been viewed over 2.5 million times on the app, with an account that goes by the username @littlepickle_boutique gaining over 6.8 million views on a single video using the sound alone.

TikTok users are confident the sound will only continue to grow in popularity, as well.

“Yup hope y’all ready to get popular cause this audio is about to blow up tomorrow. Guaranteed,” on user said.

“Yes I was waiting for someone to drop a remix,” another user said

“So I kinda want this as a full song on Apple Music, please,” one commenter stated.

If you log on to TikTok and hear Will Smith as the background to your favorite creators videos, don’t say we didn’t warn you.