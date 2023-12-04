Billie Eilish furious after being outed on red carpet

Billie Eilish expressed her frustrations over being outed on Instagram following a red-carpet event.

On December 2, Billie Eilish attended Variety magazine’s Hitmakers event, where she was awarded Film Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For?,” from the Barbie soundtrack.

In a red carpet interview, reporter Tiana DeNicola referenced a recent cover story, asking, “Did you mean to come out in this story?”

Eilish gracefully replied, “No I didn’t, but I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

Twitter: Variety Billie Eilish at Variety’s Hitmakers event

Following the appearance, the pop singer took to Instagram to blast the publication for “outing” her in such a public way.

“Thanks, Variety, for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote. “I like boys and girls; leave me alone about it, please. Literally who cares.”

Billie Eilish is having quite a year. Her song “What Was I Made For?” scored several Grammy Award nominations, including in the Song and Record of the Year categories. The track is also up for Pop Solo Performance, alongside such names as Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

“What Was I Made For?,” co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell, featured prominently in Barbie and has become a global smash, currently with 487 million streams on Spotify.

