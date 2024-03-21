Jennifer Lopez slammed as “delusional chaos demon” after Prime interview sparks backlash

Jennifer Lopez gave an interview with Prime Video about growing up in the Bronx, and the performer faced backlash from all corners of the internet.

Throughout her career, Jennifer Lopez often spoken about her upbringing and how wild and carefree she used to be. She might be one of the biggest stars on the planet, but she always remembers where she came from.

The superstar once again reflected on her roots in an interview with Prime Video, and fans are just not feeling it. In fact, the internet ripped her to shreds through various TikTok reaction videos and skits.

Wikimedia Commons, Ana Carolina Kley Vita

Internet rips Jlo to shreds following controversial interview

On March 11, Jennifer Lopez spoke with Prime Video about her life, career, and childhood. In one clip, she mentions how she likes to let her hair down.

Article continues after ad

“I like taking my hair out like this,” she began. “It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block. Crazy little girl, who used to be f**king wild. No limits, all dreams, and s**t.”

Article continues after ad

Among countless other uploads, Tiktoker WhoIsAdiv reacted to the clip and hilariously responded. “Jlo is a delusional chaos demon,” he said. “At this point, I don’t even believe she’s from New York anymore. Because what block are you from Jlo? Leave us alone, please.”

Another user, JamieAderski reenacted the singer’s words as a Jennifer Lopez “tribute.”

Article continues after ad

Many in the comments agreed with calling out Jlo for her interview.

“Y’all are dragging JLO and I’m loving it!” wrote one user.

“Boogie Down Bronx! Hilarious!” said another.

“Literally what I imagined when she kept saying she was running up and down the block,” echoed a third.

The controversy comes on the heels of her musical film and amid ongoing tour date cancellations for her This is Me… Now: The Tour, which kicks off in June 2024. The performer’s latest venture is her first tour in five years.

Article continues after ad

As of this writing, seven stops have been canceled due to poor ticket sales. Those cities are Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston.