Beyoncé surprise drops new ‘Renaissance’ song after concert film opening

Beyoncé surprised fans with the release of a new Renaissance song called “My House.”

Queen Bey traveled all across the world for her latest Renaissance tour. From staging to costumes, everything reached a whole new level to her artistry. It was a spectacle of the highest order.

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film heads to streaming, Bey is here to dominate theaters just in time for the holiday season. The next four-plus weeks should be a real Bey hurricane.

After the concert film premiere on November 30, Beyoncé dropped a previously unreleased new song (which was only used as an interlude on tour), and fans are going wild. The song was also used in the concert film.

Wikimedia Commons, Raph_PH Beyoncé performing on her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé calls for action with “My House”

Co-written and co-produced with The-Dream, Beyoncé’s brand new song “My House” arrives as a bold declaration about home, self-love, and personal freedom.

“I will always love you / I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself!” she sings. “Let’s heal the world one beautiful action at a time / This is real love.”

“Let love heal us all,” she concludes in the final verse.

A revolutionary project for many, Bey’s Renaissance album debuted atop the Billboard 200, making her the only woman to have her first seven albums to score a No. 1 lead. While the album moved the smallest sum of her career, it jumpstarted a massive global phenomenon.

With “My House,” Bey extends her silver era with fire lyrics and wall-to-wall sonic vibrations. It’s just another day in Beyoncé’s world.

“My House” takes the internet by storm

Fans, who’ve been clamoring for an official release for some time, took to Twitter/X to express their excitement. “Stream this smash hit now!” wrote a fan.

Another added, “Y’all remember the time when Beyoncé had to show everyone she could SPIT.”

“The Queen is here!” proclaimed a user.

“My House is in another level,” John agreed.

Countless more tweets flooded in, with many calling the song straight “fire” and “a big hit with massive vibes.”

It’s safe to say Beyoncé has a smash on her hands.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.