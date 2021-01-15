 Best sea shanty TikToks: the unexpected viral music trend - Dexerto
Best sea shanty TikToks: the unexpected viral music trend

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:20

by Georgina Smith
Two TikTokers sing as part of the Sea Shanty trend
TikTok: nathanevanss / strong_promises

The last thing people expected to go viral at the start of the year was sea shanties, a form of traditional work songs, but the viral trend has spread to For You Pages across the world. Here are some of the best.

‘Sea Shanty TikTok’ became a trend after 26-year-old postman Nathan Evans uploaded a video to TikTok that saw him singing a sea shanty called ‘Soon May the Wellerman Come,’ which unexpectedly took off in popularity.

Captivated by the song, thousands of people went on to duet it, building it with various vocal lines and instruments to make a full-blown chorus fit for a real ship. It became so popular that even Elon Musk started tweeting about it.

A sea shanty refers to a type of traditional song sung by sailors aboard merchant’s vessels, accompanying rhythmic labor to help keep the focus of the crew.

While it doesn’t seem like a hit that would normally take off on TikTok, this song has flipped expectations on its head and proven that there’s a place for just about everything on the app. Nathan’s original video has now been made into duets, remixes, and memes – here are some of the best.

Musicians add their touch

While Nathan’s original cover was popular enough on its own, many musically inclined TikTokers decided to add their spin on it and introduce different vocal lines, and this introduction seemed to be a huge hit among fans.

#duet with @jonnystewartbass I'm late to the party, but I'm obsessed with all of these basses and got so excited.

Soon May the Wellerman Come: the remix

This user remixed the shanty onto a bass-heavy track, with people loving the modern take on the traditional song.

#duet with @_luke.the.voice_

One for the driving playlist

One video that went viral saw user strong_promises in the car with his brother, who was singing along to a shanty. While at first, he looked a little confused, he soon joined in enthusiastically with his brother, showing just how catchy the tune is.

When I hand my brother the aux

Every song can be a sea shanty

Several users figured out that with the right adjustments any song can be made into a sea shanty-style track, which Hunter Evenson proved by turning Smash Mouth’s All Star into a traditional-sounding hit.

I think it works!

Viral memes combined

An image of four men posing for a picture has been made into countless memes recently, and they found themselves becoming part of the sea shanty trend as well when they were animated to look like they were singing the iconic song (even getting praised by one of the guys from the picture.)

This viral trend has spread further than could have been predicted, and countless videos have been made that are inspired by the catchy sea shanties. And TikTok users are by no means done joining in with the sailor-themed fun.

Bella Poarch exposes Griffin Johnson for trying to slide into her DMs

Published: 15/Jan/2021 11:51

by Alice Hearing
Bella Poarch Griffin Johnson
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ Instagram: Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch has revealed that Sway boy Griffin Johnson once tried to slide into her DMs after being tagged in the ‘2 truths and a lie’ trend on TikTok.

Bella Poarch shot to fame after her ‘M to the B video’ became the most liked video on the app, cementing her as one of the platform’s biggest stars, and now it looks like she’s getting even more attention from other famous creators.

After she was tagged in a video by Addison Rae, Bella Poarch took part in the “2 truths and a lie trend”, revealing three different things that could be true and gradually revealing the lie.

Bella’s three options were “Griffin Johnson tried to slide into my DMs,” “I made a sex tape with Tyga,” and “I’m adopted.” The mention of Tyga refers to a rumor in September 2020 that the pair made an NSFW video together after they collaborated in a couple of TikToks, which, according to her newest post, is definitely a lie.

@bellapoarchThanks @addisonre for the tag💞 you’re next @miakhalifa 😈♬ Real Shit – Juice WRLD & benny blanco

However, fans were bowled over at this new information that Griffin had tried to chat up Bella. In the past, the former boyfriend of Dixie D’Amelio was mocked by the host of Call Her Daddy podcast Alex Cooper for also trying to slide into her DMs on Twitter.

Griffin responded on Twitter saying “Confirmed that I slid into Bella Poarch’s DMs,” but later clarified with a screenshot that all he said to her was “I like your style.”

Thankfully there are no hard feelings between the pair; Griffin commented on the video “What’s good,” and Bella playfully replied, “Thank u, next.”

Griffin has clearly tried to shoot his shot, and though unsuccessful so far, perhaps he’ll have a little more luck in the rest of the coming year.