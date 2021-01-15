 TikToker Cam Casey tells David Dobrik how he made $2.7m in 4 weeks - Dexerto
TikToker Cam Casey tells David Dobrik how he made $2.7m in 4 weeks

Published: 15/Jan/2021 13:56

by Jacob Hale
David Dobrik and Cam Casey
Instagram: daviddobrik, itscamcasey

David Dobrik

A TikToker called Cam Casey explained to David Dobrik how he made around $2.7 million in just four weeks by posting his content on Snapchat in what sounds like the quickest way to make money as an influencer we’ve ever heard.

Cam has around 7 million followers on TikTok, so is definitely well on his way to being a top influencer from that alone.

That said, he’s found a way to make a huge bulk of money from Snapchat and its new TikTok-like platform, Spotlight.

Spotlight was launched in November and has promised $1m a week across its most viewed creators, and this, Cam explained to Dobrik, is where content creators can really cash in.

Cam Casey TikToker
Instagram: itscamcasey
Cam has a sizeable audience on TikTok but has found a real money-spinner in Snapchat’s Spotlight.

Essentially a growth hack that, by the sounds of it, more creators need to be clued in on, Spotlight shares out $1m each day to the top 100 most viewed videos of that day. For example, taking the top spot one day is worth $100,000, and each place after that earns incrementally less.

So, Cam decided to test it out for himself, and came up with a foolproof method to guarantee money. He makes around 100 videos every day on the platform, and while some miss the mark, all he needs is a few of them to go viral on the app to be in the money.

When David asked Cam how much he made during an episode of his VIEWS podcast, Cam said: “In the first four weeks, all I know is I’m at $2.7 million.” Naturally, Dobrik and co. were absolutely flabbergasted at the insane amount.

Timestamp 1:47

At 19, making that kind of money is almost unfathomable, but Cam is clearly very business-oriented and knows what he’s doing.

Cam also spoke about his best week yet, and how it went down for him. “In my third week, I made $1.5m I had like 70 videos that ranked within the top 100 throughout all those days,” he said, before revealing that his roommate also made “just under  a million” by posting to Spotlight too.

Of course, posting 100 videos a day sounds like a huge chore by most people’s standards, but clearly it’s working. Who knows, maybe David will bring the vlog back via Snapchat?

