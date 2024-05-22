What is TikTok’s ‘twin, where have you been’ trend? Muni Long song goes viral

Celebrities and TikTokers are keeping the ‘twin, where have you been’ trend viral as they continue to post their takes on the catchy singalong craze.

TikTok’s ‘twin, where have you been’ trend has been circulating the platform since this January. As it continues to go viral, more and more TikTokers, and even celebrities, are sharing their take on the fun fad.

The trend highlights the close relationship between two people, as TikTokers sing “Twin, where have you been? Nobody knows me like you do,” to someone who is similar to them.

During the singalong, the camera switches from one person to the next as they each sing Muni Long’s song, ‘Made For Me.’ Muni’s breakout song was released in September 2023, and was even remixed by Mariah Carey this May.

Article continues after ad

Though there have been plenty of renditions of the track, celebrities like singers and twins Chloe and Halle Bailey, Jersey Shore’s JWoww, and rapper The Kid LAROI, have all shared their spin on the popular trend.

Article continues after ad

While Chloe and Halle Bailey were at a Kansas City Chiefs NFL game in February, the glammed-out sisters enjoyed going back and forth with the ‘Made For Me’ lyrics and seemingly were unbothered by the thousands of fans around them.

And when JWoww decided to try the fad, she and her daughter Meilani impressed fans with their similar looks, as one said she literally “copy and pasted” her appearance onto her daughter.

Article continues after ad

In some cases, those who did TikTok’s ‘twin, where have you been’ trend reunited with someone they hadn’t seen in a long time.

TikToker ‘anjlofficial’ and her “long-distance bestie” posted their viral take on the trend in February and recorded themselves galavanting down the sidewalk after enjoying dinner.

New York City restaurant, The Grey Dog, also posted a rendition of the fad. As one of the bartender’s “favorite customers” walked through the door, the two recorded themselves singing along.

Article continues after ad

While Muni Long’s ‘Made For Me’ song has made its way through TikTok, she’s not the only artist to have their music go viral on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Metro Boomin’s ‘BBL Drizzy’ beat also circulated TikTok and featured users dancing to the Drake diss track. The trend began in May and made fun of the ‘NWTS’ rapper’s alleged Brazilian butt lift.

Artist JoJo Siwa’s song ‘Karma’ also went viral this April after she released choreography for the song. Though fans called it the “worst dance move in history,” many TikTokers copied the choreography and posted their dances to the platform, making the artist gain even more exposure.