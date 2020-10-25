 Best of TikTok's viral pumpkin designs trend: Among Us, Pokemon, WAP - Dexerto
Best of TikTok’s viral pumpkin designs trend: Among Us, Pokemon, WAP

Published: 25/Oct/2020 15:59

by Georgina Smith
Images of a TikTok pumpkin along with an Among Us pumpkin
TikTok: jacibutler / squishyvangogh

TikTok

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and many creatively inclined TikTok users have been in their element, producing some fantastic pumpkin designs inspired by a huge range of different sources. Here’s some of the best, just in time for Halloween.

Video sharing app TikTok has become a hub for explosive trends, and Halloween inspired videos have been popping up left, right, and center.

People have already been getting in the Halloween spirit by participating in the hugely popular Tim Burton challenge. The trend sees TikTok users utilize the blue line filter, a filter that allows you to freeze the screen as a line passes by, to see what they would look like as a character in a creepy Tim Burton film.

But not every trend needs a filter to get popular, and as October has swung around, people have been sharpening their carving tools and getting to work on some fantastic pumpkin designs, many going viral on the app.

Between last Halloween and this one, countless new trends and pop culture hits have surfaced, and just about all of them have made their way onto a pumpkin. Here are some of our favorites.

Gaming pumpkin designs

Naturally, one of the biggest gaming sensations of 2020, Among Us, has served as a great inspiration for designs this year, and the simplistic nature of the sprites make it a perfect candidate for a pumpkin. That along with some other classic gaming favorites have garnered popularity on the app.

Among Us

@cosmeticswithcourtsAmong us pumpkin !! 🎃 ##pumpkin ##pumpkincarving ##fyp ##amongus ##amongusvideo ##foryoupage ##viral ##halloween2020 ##halloween♬ original sound – 🕷🎃👻

@humblesimpyea i’m a gaymer girl ##fyp ##foryou ##pumpkincarving ##amongus ##gaming ##lgbtq ##spookyseason ##queer♬ spooky season – 𝖑𝖎𝖑 𝖎𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖙 🏹✰

Pokemon

@thevintagerealm🎃Working on Pokémon Pumpkins! ##pumpkin ##pumpkincarving ##pokemon ##pokémon ##pokemonart ##animeart ##halloween ##halloweendiy ##gengar ##mimikyu♬ Halloween Party – MaxMusicMax

TikTok inspired pumpkin designs

Some users have been inspired by the app itself, recreating some TikTok branded Halloween gear, along with taking notes from one of the biggest trends of the year, the WAP dance, which stars like Addison Rae went viral for.

TikTok logo

@jacibutlerCelebrating ##tiktoktober with ##pumpkincarving 💚👻 Which pumpkin is your favorite!? 🎃♬ Ghostbusters (I’m Not Afraid) [feat. Missy Elliott] – Fall Out Boy

WAP dance

@benryan3792There’s some ghosts in this house ##wap ##pumpkincarving♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

Movie pumpkin designs

Many have tried their hand at some intricate movie-related designs, but ‘noordinarypumpkin’ has lived up to his username with a stunning carving of the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Additionally, former NASA engineer Mark Rober went viral with his video of NASA’s pumpkin carving contest, featuring hilariously over-engineered pumpkins. This included a green-colored Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. with a moving eyeball – if you felt like being ambitious this year.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

@noordinarypumpkin##nightmareb##halloween ##pumpkin ##jackolantern ##carving ##art ##fyp♬ RTJ – DJ 420

Monsters, Inc.

@markroberNASA pumpkin carving contest- it’s not rocket science. ##pumpkinseason♬ original sound – Mark Rober

Viral pumpkin hits

Some of the most viral videos have been spins on the standard smiley face design seen each year, with designs for every skill level. One user got creative with a piece of string, and another got over one million views for his simple but effective approach.

Using string

@squishyvangoghYou just witnessed a murder pt. 2 🎃 ##halloween ##pumpkin ##october ##diy ##fall ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##spooky ##pumpkinfriend ##spooky ##spoopy ##carving♬ original sound – 🕷Daycore ver.🕷


Tiny face

@steveng868Don’t stress about pumpkin carving guys ##vivalaswing ##pumpkins ##pumpkincarving ##ProblemSolved ##itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear ##fyp♬ Viva La Swing ps. tugboat_spenny is OG spinner – Mingaling 2.0


And with time still left before Halloween there’s no doubt that the pumpkin fun is only just beginning, with plenty more brilliant designs left to pop up before the big night.

Corpse Husband fan goes viral after getting a tattoo of his hair strand

Published: 25/Oct/2020 12:54

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband image next to hair strand reveal
Instagram: corpse_husband

Share

Corpse Husband

A fan of popular YouTuber Corpse Husband has taken her dedication to the next level by getting an image of his hair tattooed on her, after he posted a picture of a single strand of his hair to celebrate one million Instagram followers.

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who has experienced a rather abrupt surge in popularity this year, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015, and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face.

His viewers are certainly passionate, and even won out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
Corpse Husband’s sudden rise to popularity has been unprecedented.

But one fan decided to take her support to an entirely new level, after Corpse revealed a single strand of his hair on Instagram.

As he doesn’t ever show his face, fans have naturally become curious as to who the person attached to the incredible voice is, and Corpse has played along with people’s curiosity by doing miniscule reveals of different parts of himself.

First it was #onlyhands, and this time around in celebration of him hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, he revealed a single strand of his hair in a reveal he called #onlystrands. The bizarrely atmospheric black and white image now has over 560,000 likes and counting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks for 1M on insta u lil freaks. Here’s a strand of my hair. #onlystrands #onlyhands #corpsehusband

A post shared by Corpse Husband (@corpse_husband) on

Dedicated fan CorpseBaddie on Twitter decided she wanted to immortalize the image, and did that in the most permanent way possible by actually tattooing the hair strand on her ribs.

The October 25 tweet revealing the tattoo blew up at a rapid rate, and at the time of writing it has garnered over 30,000 likes.

Speaking about the sudden interest in her brand new tattoo, CorpseBaddie sent a message to her favorite creator. “So Corpse Husband this blew up. I have one question, can I play a game of Among Us with y’all?”

Though he has yet to respond, an Among Us collab between the pair would certainly be entertaining for those that have followed her tattoo journey.

The tattoo is just a testament to how unprecedented Corpse Husband’s rise to popularity has been, and this is certainly only the beginning of his fans’ loyalty.