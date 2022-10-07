What is TikTok’s pumpkin head trend?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

The viral pumpkin head photoshoot trend on TikTok is gaining popularity in the weeks leading up to Halloween — here’s everything you need to know about the popular trend, and how to get involved yourself.

Now that October has begun, social media users across the internet are gearing up for Halloween at the end of the month with a whole range of different trends, challenges, and memes.

TikTok, in particular, is a hotspot of spooky content, and there are a number of Halloween-themed trends both new and old going viral on the app.

One old trend that’s making a comeback again this year is the pumpkin head photoshoot trend. As the name suggests, this involves people carving faces in pumpkins with a hole big enough for their heads to fit through, and then wearing them on their heads. They will then proceed to do a photoshoot with the pumpkin on their head to get some Halloween-themed snaps.

Users have teamed up with their friends and family to take the most creative pictures possible, taking their pumpkin heads to different locations and experimenting with different poses and outfits.

This trend has been popular online for a while now, making an appearance each October in time for Halloween, and this year is no different.

Users have garnered thousands of likes and views for their interpretations of this trend on the app, inspiring others to do the same.

If this looks like something you’d like to try, joining in is easy. Simply carve a large pumpkin as you ordinarily would, except instead of cutting out a hole at the top for a candle, cut out the hole at the bottom of the pumpkin big enough to put over your head. Then, do a photo shoot with the pumpkin and upload your final results to TikTok.

Note: Take caution when trying this trend, and ensure that you have a friend or family member with you when trying it to help you.