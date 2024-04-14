Below Deck’s Hayley De Sola Pinto reunites with controversial former co-star

Hayley De Sola Pinto just had an unexpected Season 10 reunion with Ross McHarg, and it looks like he’s back to his flirty ways.

Because there are so many spin-offs within the franchise and the cast rotates constantly, it’s always a treat when Below Deck stars reunite.

For instance, Captain Sandy reunited with her former employee Malia White during the third season of Winter House.

Gary King from Sailing Yacht also recently met up with Alli Dore, whom he used to have an on-screen relationship with.

That being said, there was another BD reunion that just took place but it might not garner the same positive sentiment.

On April 13, Below Deck star Hayley De Sola Pinto shared multiple videos of herself and Ross McHarg out together. They both were on the tenth season of the show when Hayley was the 3rd Stewardess and Ross was the Bosun.

Among the videos, she also shared a short clip of Ross chatting with two women with the caption, “Ross doing what Ross does best.”

If you don’t remember, Ross was quite the ladies’ man on Season 10, and was to blame for creating an extremely chaotic love triangle. What made it much more controversial than the other BD love triangles was the fact that Ross and Katie Glaser had an exclusive relationship before he sparked up a romance with fellow crew member Alissa Humber.

Judging by the video and Hayley’s caption, Ross is single and ready to mingle, with the Season 10 love triangle far behind him.