Below Deck fans “grossed out” after finding former Bosun on dating app

Ross McHarg from Below Deck Season 10 was found on an international dating app, and fans shared their thoughts about the discovery.

Ross McHarg was a Bosun on Below Deck Season 10, and he caused a lot of drama during his time on the show.

The Bosun was involved in a boatmance with deckhand Katie Glaser, but their relationship was anything but smooth sailing.

When the crew went out at night, Katie became jealous when she saw Ross flirting with stew Alissa Humber.

Katie and Ross also had many arguments on the boat throughout the season, which usually happened when Ross was drinking.

Bravo

Below Deck fans mock Ross’ Feeld dating profile

Ross isn’t dating Katie anymore, but Below Deck fans on Reddit recently discovered him on an international dating app called Feeld.

The app is for people interested in casual, non-monogamous relationships. In Ross’ profile, he stated that he wants to “hang out” and “have fun.”

“Look what I found on Feeld in Bali… I was hoping to find Captain Jason, so this is at least 100 steps down,” the original poster wrote.

“I’m pretty grossed out already but I can take more. Why screenshot just part of it!” another fan added.

“Hahahah. Sorry, I’m actually sick in my hotel, so I’m delirious. ‘If you want to go on dates, you’ll have to find me on Tinder or Hinge.'” a different person chimed in.

Viewers felt that Ross didn’t have a great reputation on Below Deck and came off as creepy, so they’re not surprised to see him on this type of dating app.

On the show, Ross couldn’t even be faithful to Katie and had his eyes on other women like Alissa.

After his relationship with Katie didn’t work out, Ross is still putting himself out there by meeting other women online.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.