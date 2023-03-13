Below Deck’s Captain Lee takes shot at Tom Sandoval amid Vanderpump Rules drama

Below Deck Season 10’s Captain Lee Rosbach has weighed in on the Vanderpump Rules affair drama, taking a shot at Tom Sandoval.

Captain Lee has had an unexpected back and forth with his temporary replacement, Sandy Yawn, during Season 10 – which came to a head when he returned to his boat with two members of the original crew fired.

Drama has been brewing all across Bravo TV’s reality section in 2023 so far, as well. Over on Vanderpump Rules, viewers were left stunned when it was revealed that fan-favorite Tom Sandoval had been having an affair, later leaving his partner and co-star Ariana Madix.

In an apology on Instagram, he said: “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Captain Lee from Below Deck reveals verdict on Tom Sandoval

Since then, Below Deck’s veteran seadog has weighed in on the situation, with a cheeky shot at Tom.

Never afraid of speaking his mind, Lee told an account called YourMomsWatching: “He looks like a poor man’s Johnny Depp.”

YourMomsWatching often reports about different happenings on Bravo TV, and the latest chat with Lee seems to have attracted a mixed response.

One fan replied: “Not even close. Stop insulting Johnny.”

Another said: “That is what is called ‘A sick burn’.”

A third joked: “That’s what you get when you order from Wish.”

As Captain Lee didn’t go into detail about the Vanderpump Rules situation, it’s unclear as to how he feels about the split with Ariana.

One thing is for sure, though, cap doesn’t hold back when he’s asked an opinion about something – a trait that’s made him one of the most popular on the Below Deck cast.

