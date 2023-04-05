Below Deck stars Camille and Natalya join forces to make OnlyFans content together

Camille Lamb is teaming up with Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder for OnlyFans crossover content.

The Below Deck world may want to brace for impact. During an exclusive interview with Dexero, Camille discussed her OnlyFans account and the type of content she’ll be making.

According to the former stew, OnlyFans get a bad reputation, but she will be using the platform to give her audience easy access to her, respond to their questions, and give them what they want.

“I’m creating fans and real relationships with my fans,” she explained. “I have a good amount of fans and they’re very respectful.”

As it turns out, subscribers of Camille will have a lot to talk about, because the content creator will be making content alongside Playboy model and Below Deck Med alumni Natalya Scudder.

Instagram/Natalya Scudder Natalya Scudder went from Below Deck to Playboy.

Camille and Natalya unite on OnlyFans

When asked about anyone from Below Deck Camille would want to make content with, the model revealed she’s good friends with Natalya and have big plans in the works.

“We’re actually working on content together at the moment,” Camille revealed. “She’s with Playboy and I’m OnlyFans, but we’re going to cross platform and work together.”

Considering the spicy content both put out, having both the Below Deck stars in one place is definitely going to be a big boost for fans of both creators to make a boatload of money.

However, Camille has more planned for her OnlyFans, especially for viewers who enjoyed watching her on the Bravo reality show.

Instagram/Camille Lamb Camille has become a big hit on OnlyFans.

In addition to “intimate” content she’s not comfortable sharing with the masses on Instagram, Camille is also giving fans more of a behind-the-scenes look at her time on Below Deck through reaction content to give viewers the inside scoop.

“You can feel however you want about me, but I’ll tell you exactly what happened. People are always like ‘oh, you don’t take any accountability.’ Okay, I probably was the laziest person on that boat, but I worked my ass off,” she explained.

