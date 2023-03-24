Below Deck Med star Natalya joins Playboy with spicy photoshoot

Below Deck cast star Natalya Scudder has been showered with messages of congratulations from fans after landing a Playboy centerfold.

Natalya, who calls herself “the girl next door” on social media, was a stewardess on Captain Sandy Yawn’s super yacht in Below Deck Med Season 7 as they worked a charter season in Malta.

She landed her first yachting job at the age of 18, working as both a Second Stew and Chief Stew on different boats.

And now, Scudder has announced another personal accomplishment as a model, appearing on Playboy and announcing it to her 60,000+ followers.

Natalya from Below Deck just joined Playboy

The Season 7 star joined Playboy on March 24, posting that she’s “finally a bunny” on an official page for the magazine.

Article continues after ad

She said: “Your favorite girl next door is finally a bunny!! Excited to be here and show you a whole new side of me!”

In addition to that, she teased the centerfold on her Instagram with a reel video. Keeping up with the sailor theme, Natalya stuck with a captain’s hat, accompanied by a crop top and skirt.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below Deck fans flocked to the social media platform to congratulate the Australian-born former cast member.

One said: “Well deserved!!”

In another upload, she was spotted wearing the iconic Playboy bunny ears.

Another fan posted: “Amazing. Can’t wait to see it.”

Article continues after ad

“Congrats, I’ll definitely check it out,” a third wrote.

Many Below Deck fans will be hoping to see Natalya back on Bravo TV in the future, though she’s not been confirmed for Below Deck Med Season 8. We’ll have to wait and see if a bunny will be on board.