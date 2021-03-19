Barstool’s Dave Portnoy explains decision behind his Miami move - Dexerto

Barstools Sports president Dave Portnoy has revealed that he is packing up and moving out to Miami, leaving his company home of New York after five years.

On the Dave Portnoy show on Wednesday, March 17, Portnoy appeared to have taken influence from Logan Paul, who is looking at Puerto Rico, and decided he can work remotely from sunny Miami.

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003 in Boston, Massachusetts, and after finding huge success, the company was moved to New York in 2016. Barstool now produces several hugely popular podcasts including Call her Daddy, Pardon My Take, and BFFs with Dave Portnoy and TikTok’s Josh Richards.

Advertisement

Aside from Barstool, Dave is also well known for his Pizza review series called “One Bite With Davey Pageviews.” He has posted more than a thousand reviews and in 2017, he set himself the goal of reviewing every pizza place in Manhattan.

In the past year, Dave has also become a well-known name among TikTokers after beginning his podcast BFFs with Josh Richards and engaging in commentary around the platform on Twitter. With that success, it’s not surprising Dave has been on the lookout for a more luxurious place to call home.

His new digs in Florida will likely become the replacement for his rental property in New York, and the second house he owns after his holiday home in Nantucket

Advertisement

Read More: Why MGK picked Valkyrae for Corpse Husband Daywalker video

Speaking to his co-host Eddie, Portnoy explained the reason behind his initial interest in Miami: “There was a girl I met in the Hamptons who tried to set me up with her friend…she reached out to me and she’s like hey I have a friend who owns this place in Miami you’re here all the time you should look at it…it was gorgeous it was the first place I saw.”

He went on to explain that after looking at a few places in the area, right when he wanted to buy the first place, a Tesla executive got there first. But that didn’t deter the Barstool owner, who realized that Miami was still a perfect spot, despite the distance from the home of Barstool Sports.

Advertisement

“I’ve come to believe I can work remotely. If I have to come to New York, I’ll come to New York, but I can do so much stuff in Miami,” he continued.

(Topic starts at 22:02)

“I’m there anyway and for taxes – at the end of like five years I’ll either have the same amount of money in new york or the same amount of money in Miami, except I’ll have a place I own. So if you can do it it’s really stupid financially not to do it like I never see myself being a long-term Miami guy but it just makes financial sense.”

Advertisement

He also revealed that the price for his new home was “astronomically high” and he wasn’t expecting it to be. “I walked in and the price on my place was three million dollars cheaper on the sheet than it was. They raised the price by three million dollars like the second before I showed up and I had to swallow it.”

The question remains as to how Dave will operate while he’s based in Miami, although he floated the idea of either getting a hotel when he visits the Barstool office or potentially getting a company apartment for his frequent visits.