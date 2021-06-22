Avril Lavigne’s first TikTok with Tony Hawk has taken over the internet

Musician Avril Lavigne teamed up with Tony Hawk for one of the most creative TikTok debuts that the internet has ever seen, and its safe to say it’s gone incredibly viral.

Plenty of celebrities, athletes, and other famous faces have dipped their toe in with TikTok.

Some have linked up with TikTok stars for collabs, while some have even pulled out TikTok dances at concerts and sporting events.

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne finally joined the masses on TikTok on June 21 and she’s already off to a rip-roaring start as her debut post has gone super viral.

The 36-year-old, who is best known for her songs that debuted in the early 2000’s, teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk for her first post.

Advertisement

With her classic Sk8er Boi track playing in the background, Avril sang along, and as soon as the chorus kicked in, Tony did what he does best, and pulled off some tricks on his skateboard.

It’s a pretty clever crossover, and it’s also rather funny. The internet seems to agree too, as the post has picked up over 12.5 million viewers, and close to 3 million likes. On top of that, Avril has almost racked up 1 million followers on TikTok, even though she only has the one post.

Outside of TikTik, both Avril and Tony have been trending across social media as some fans can’t quite believe that they teamed up for a TikTok.

Advertisement

“Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk in a TikTok video? Yes,” said one fan. “Avril Lavigne making her TikTok debut with Tony Hawk is EXACTLY what I needed to see today,” added another.

Who knows if they’ve got any more crossovers lined up, but this one was about as perfect as a start that you could have.