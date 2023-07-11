Australian TikTok star claims life is “ruined” after pleading guilty to selling cocaine

A popular Australian TikToker has pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug. Eessa Abdallah appeared in Sydney Downing Centre Local Court for sentencing on July 10.

Known on their socials as eessavibe, the 22-year-old has gathered 590K followers on TikTok alone by publishing comedic sketches and unfiltered rants. Abdallah first gained attention on the platform in 2021 after publishing an emotional video detailing their mother’s struggle during the recent global crisis.

According to initial reports from News.com.au, The TikTok star’s guilty plea relates to an incident dating back to March 25, 2022. On a night out, they allegedly supplied less than a gram of cocaine to a patron at a venue in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs.

A month after the initial incident, Eessa Abdallah was then supposedly found with less than a gram of cocaine in their possession at another venue in Woolhara. Police contend that the amount of the drug on their person suggested an intent to sell.

Instagram: Eessa Abdallah The TikTok star was found twice in one month in possession of cocaine

Despite the guilty plea, Abdallah’s lawyer Mohammed Shukur convinced the court to adjourn sentencing while Abdallah underwent mental health treatment. “It’s clear he perhaps requires some psychological assistance,” he said.

At the time of these two offenses, Abdallah was still subject to a conditional release order. The content creator breached a good behavior bond for separate offenses.

The bond related to earlier instances in which Abdallah pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and driving a motor vehicle when his license was suspended.

The legal troubles have not stopped them from posting on their preferred social channels, however, with Abdallah posting to TikTok as recently as three days ago at the time of writing.

Their most recent TikTok details an alleged hate crime committed against them

The TikToker will appear in court again in early August where their fate relating to the more recent drug charges will be revealed. When questioned by local journalists after his recent appearance, Abdallah told them “You’re ruining my life”.

Abdallah is not the only influencer who’s had recent issues surrounding Cocaine. A Kick streamer in the UK was recently shown engaging with the drug live on the platform.