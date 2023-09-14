Asmongold blasts “fake” Mexican alien corpses as some viewers roast him over it

Asmongold says the viral video of two alleged alien corpses being revealed in Mexican congress is “totally fake.”

Footage of the two supposed alien corpses soon swept the internet after they were broadcast via news channels on September 12.

They were claimed to be over 1000 years old by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan as they were presented in front of the Mexican authorities.

Naturally, what would be a groundbreaking supernatural discovery went viral and also spawned a widespread debate surrounding whether they were, in fact, real, due to the lack of evidence, and Maussan’s past history of falsely claiming to have alien corpses.

Asmongold says Mexican alien corpses are “totally fake”

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold displayed the news reports of the extraterrestrial bodies to his viewers while live as he instantly slammed the case for being “totally fake.”

“’The Mexican government unveiled alien bodies in a public hearing, no they didn’t. This is bulls**t. I’m not even going to waste my time with this, this is ridiculous, they show something, It’s not an alien,” Asmongold said.

Some viewers started to disagree in his chat as he proceeded to read out their comments and address them, with one even calling him “ignorant.”

“I just don’t think there are any aliens. Like, is it really that hard to imagine? I think it’s totally fake. Yeah, it’s that simple. I think it’s totally bulls**t,” he responded.

Despite the claimants swearing under oath in Mexican congress to support the idea that the corpses in fact belong to aliens, there is not much to imply that Maussan’s claims are any less fictitious than this previous incident.

