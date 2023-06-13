Asmongold slams “PlayStation Fanboy” FTC after Microsoft-Activision injunction

Asmongold flamed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for blocking the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger, stating that they “turn a blind eye” to Google and Apple stores having “99% market share” in the app space, and asking “is the FTC full of PlayStation fanboys?”

Activision-Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft was announced back in January of 2022, but the merger seems to run into problems at every turn.

The newest obstacle in the way seems to be the report that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will file an injunction to block the Microsoft’sacquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Asmongold, who has been following this project since its inception, was outraged by the FTC’s decision, as he thinks the FTC has let bigger monopolies form in the United States.

His full Tweet reads: “How the f**k are these clowns doing this but somehow turn a blind eye when the Google play store and Apple play store have 99% market share on the monetization and distribution of smartphone apps? Something nearly every American uses. Is the FTC full of PlayStation fanboys?”

Twitter reacts to Asmongold slamming the FTC’s decision

Users of Twitter were split in their reaction to Asmongold’s opinion, with some siding with the Twitch streamer, bringing up examples of big company monopolies that formed within FTC’s reach.

“Good question. It keeps going back and forth, and by the way things are going who knows? Disney got away with literally any purchase they make,” wrote one user.

Some others disagreed with Asmongold, though, supporting the FTC in stopping the deal from going through.

“Well, it’s a good time to stop these monopolies, with an injunction,” said one user, underlining that the FTC’s decision will stop a possible monopoly from forming and growing later down the line.

The merger between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard is going to take quite a while to complete it seems, and there is very little to do other than to wait and see how things will ultimately shake out.