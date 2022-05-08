Asmongold rips Blizzard for leaning into pay-to-win with Diablo Immortal

Twitch streamer Asmongold was shocked after learning about the thousands of dollars in pay-to-win gear that will be included with Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal is finally set to come out on June 2, 2022, after spending years in development following the infamous announcement at BlizzCon 2018.

Ahead of the launch, YouTuber Gregg2G put out a video on the massive amount of pay-to-win content that would be coming in the game, up into the thousands of dollars. After hearing about how much was included, Asmongold joked he might not be able to afford to stream Immortal.

“For some reason, no one is talking about this”

Gregg2G called the amount of P2W “disgusting” and added that he didn’t think having thousands of dollars of items for sale made any sense.

As Asmon watched, he couldn’t believe how greedy Blizzard was apparently being with Immortal.

“Ok guys, we’re going to have to do a sponsored stream for this,” he joked. “Yeah, I need a small loan of $50,000 to play a f***ing phone game.”

While Immortal will be free to play, Blizzard is obviously giving players plenty of opportunities to spend money on massively OP items that will definitely tip the scales in favor of those who do pay.

Immortal isn’t the only upcoming mobile game Blizzard is putting out, either. Asmongold also predicted that Warcraft Arclight Rumble, would “make more money than WoW” ever has.