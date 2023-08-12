Asmongold’s fans blast him for defending Overwatch 2’s monetization

Asmongold’s community seems to overwhelmingly disagree with his take on the latest changes made to Overwatch 2.

While some may agree with Asmongold that loot boxes being removed from Overwatch is a good thing, the vast majority of his fans do not see his perspective.

Since Overwatch 2 was released as a free-to-play title on Steam, it has succumbed to the most aggressive review-bombing the platform has ever seen.

The reviews have reached such heights that it is now the most negatively reviewed game on Steam of all time.

Overwatch 2 negative reviews take over

While some die-hard Overwatch 2 fans don’t mind the changes Blizzard made, most seem appalled at the monetization differences.

Asmongold, in a recent video uploaded to YouTube, compared the monetization to that of League of Legends. In response, his fans replied that most of the money from LoL comes from Skin purchases, not champion purchases.

One commenter said, “Trying to persuade him is a lost cause 1. He keeps calling all those who disagree with him stupid and delusional 2. He has 0% chance to admit he is wrong 3. Every valid reason his streamers write to reason and induce him is redirected with the ‘Do you think that blablabla?’ to divert and avoid being proven wrong.”

“I don’t think it’s a big deal that you have to buy the new Heroes with the Battle Pass,” Asmongold said. “I don’t really care, because I think that other competitive games do that.”

“The other competitive games do it in a slightly less annoying way but it is fundamentally the same thing and for some people that don’t play the game a lot, they still spend money in order to get the characters.”

Asmongold suggested that the negative reviews stem from people simply not liking Blizzard as a company. He later gave several examples of other games that have paywalls for content. Regardless, his fans did not agree with Asmongold’s opinion.