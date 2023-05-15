Asmongold hits back at criticism over his comments on “fat, ugly” small streamers

Twitch streamer Asmongold is hitting back at the outrage he received after claiming that it’s harder for smaller streamers to get views if they’re “fat” or “ugly.”

Asmongold shook up the internet after giving his viewers an “uncomfortable, sh**ty truth” during a live stream on May 10.

During his broadcast, Asmongold claimed that it’s harder for up-and-coming streamers to gain an audience if they aren’t fit or good-looking, claiming that lookism (discrimination against people deemed unattractive) plays a big role in someone’s popularity.

“If you’re ugly, people won’t like you,” he said. “And this is even more true for girls. So if you’re really fat and really ugly, it doesn’t matter how funny you are, people just aren’t gonna like you. They don’t want to look at you. That’s it.”

Asmongold’s comments sparked a big conversation online. While quite a few netizens agreed with Asmon, saying that attractive streamers are more likely to get attention, others hit out at the streamer for being hypocritical and accused him of fatphobia.

However, Asmon is sticking to his hypothetical guns in this particular situation. In a response to Dexerto’s Tweet about his remarks, he said: “900+ comments. I can’t wait to read all of these in bed tonight.”

Asmongold addresses outrage over “fat, ugly” streamer remarks

He went on to react to the outrage during a subsequent broadcast and continued to argue his point, specifically making mention of comments that lashed out at his appearance.

“I think that it’s a benchmark,” Asmon explained. “So, for example, if there’s something wrong with your face, then it’s a big issue. People don’t wanna look at somebody who has something wrong with their f*ckin’ face.”

“But I would say, in general, if you look at the majority of people that are popular streamers, they are at least average to above-average attractiveness. I’m not talking about myself, okay? I’m saying the other people, the average. That’s just how it is.”

“There are a lot of people out there who don’t understand statistics,” he continued. “It’s sad, but let’s be real — the reason people take a comment like this and then turn it around and personally insult me is because they took that comment personally. So don’t get mad at me, get mad at a mirror.”

Asmon’s latest comments follow remarks made by Mizkif similarly addressing small streamers, notably telling them to “do better” and stop blaming low viewership on Twitch.