Romanian police search 7 more homes related to Andrew Tate investigation

The agency investigating Andrew Tate’s alleged crimes has revealed that they search seven more homes related to the investigation in an attempt to obtain further evidence.

Right before 2022 came to a close, Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania following a police raid on criminal charges of human trafficking and more.

Since then, he was sentenced to 30 days of detainment in the country and had all of his assets seized including his infamous orange Bugatti.

On January 12, a spokesperson for the Romanian police revealed that seven more homes were searched in relation to the investigation.

Romanian police search 7 homes in relation to Andrew Tate investigation

In a statement to the Associated Press, the spokesperson for the Romanian agency DIICOT revealed that searches are taking place in Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova in an effort to obtain further evidence against Tate and the three others who are currently detained.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown whose houses were searched or how they were related to the Tate brother’s investigation.

The raid that took place late last year that led to the arrest of Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two others happened at their home in Bucharest.

Most recently, Tate filed two different appeals. One that would see the influencer be free during the investigation, and another to request his assets be released from the authority’s possession.

The DIICOT spokesperson said that the court decided that the seizures are legal and that Tate’s assets would remain at their disposal. She said: “If they can prove the Tates made money through human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims.”

We’ll be sure to update you when more information is released regarding Andrew Tate’s situation.