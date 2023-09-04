Adin Ross opens up on struggles with alcohol & lean: “I let addiction get to me”

Adin Ross has apologized to his viewers, admitting he broke his sobriety once again. Discussing his struggles with alcohol and lean, he promised to “transform” himself in the next month.

American streamer Adin Ross boasts a large online following with nearly four million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 700,000 on Kick, with whom he signed earlier this year.

Throughout the years, Ross has been transparent with viewers about his struggles with “addiction”. He swore off marijuana in 2019 and later committed to a sober lifestyle, dropping alcohol and even going celibate.

However, it hasn’t always been an easy journey. In January 2023, Ross admitted he “fumbled” after drinking over the weekend. Breaking his sobriety again in September, Ross released an apology to viewers and promised to “transform” himself over the next month.

“I picked up a pint, straight up, and I poured up and I shouldn’t have done that and I did that back-to-back days,” Ross confessed. He also said he’d gained significant weight over the last four days due to excessive drinking and “sipping” lean.

“I fell down again and I let addiction get to me,” Ross said. “But on stream today I would like to pour out the rest of my [drinks].”

However, Ross’ stream was interrupted soon after his declaration by a phone call from Nermin ‘Cheesur’, another Kick streamer. Cheesur had evidently been watching the stream and was less than stoked to hear Ross’ plan.

“Don’t pour it out, let me grab it. I’m not going to drink it, just let me grab it,” Cheesur said while on loudspeaker. Ross then revealed it had been Cheesur who had been selling him the substances, to which Cheesur replied, “Yeah, I made money off you, I don’t give a f***. Die.”

Twitter: AdinReports Ross claimed, “Satan spawned Cheesur for a reason… try to f*** me and get me off my track.”

After the call, Ross said, “I texted Chessur last ‘I want to sip [lean], let’s pour up.’ He was like ‘Sure, let’s do it,’ I said ‘F*** you Chessur, that’s why you’re a loser, you’re going to be homeless in a year. I’m not sipping that s*** you f****** devil.’”

Ross went on to tell the stream that he didn’t want pity and was determined to get back on track and “transform” himself in the next month. He swore off alcohol, lean, and junk food, all of which he admitted to being addicted to.

“I apologize to myself and my community,” Ross said. “I understand what that s*** could do, it’s not worth it… I [have got to] be better for you guys and I [have got to] be better for myself.”

