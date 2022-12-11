Andrew Tate shuts down Jake Paul fight amid contract negotiations

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Controversial social media star Andrew Tate has shut down Jake Paul fight rumors, stating there are many ongoing negotiations, but it’s not a simple process.

Since Andrew Tate‘s rise in popularity in the past year, the now-retired four-time kickboxing world champion has looked to get involved in the world of influencer boxing.

Fans are desperate to see the ‘Top G’ in the ring, and many potential opponents are lined up for him. The likes of KSI, Jake Paul, and even his older brother Logan Paul have all shown their keen interest in touching gloves with the 36-year-old.

However, one fight looks more promising than others, as fans expect to see a bout between Jake and Andrew after a brief faceoff in Dubai, which Paul uploaded on Twitter captioned, “Negotiations,”

The pair then went toe to toe again at the Deji vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match, where both influencers were held back by their security as the conversation got heated.

However, according to Andrew, it looks like he may not be touching gloves with ‘The Problem Child’ after all. While revealing that negotiations are ongoing, he added that it’s not a simple process.

“I don’t think me and Jake Paul are going to fight,” he said. “There’s a lot of negotiations behind the scenes, it’s not a simple process.”

As it stands, it’s unclear if we’ll actually see Paul and Tate step into the ring. But, it’s certainly clear that fans would love to see the two eventually scrap.