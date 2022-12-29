Andrew Tate blames “bot farm” as he hits back at Greta Thunberg’s brutal roast

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Former cage fighter Andrew Tate has blamed “bots” for liking Greta Thunberg’s “small d*ck energy” roast of him on Twitter, before hitting back at the activist himself.

Andrew Tate locking horns with Greta Thunberg is probably not what anyone expected to see on Twitter on December 27.

After the internet personality bragged directly to Thunberg about owning 33 cars, the Swedish activist clapped back in sensational fashion. Telling Tate to email her at “smalld*ckenergy@getalife.com”, her roast acquired well over 2 million likes and nearly 500,000 retweets.

Now, Tate has responded.

At first, he blamed “bots” for the amount of likes Greta’s tweet accumulated, retweeting a post from Jackson Hinkle. It claimed “The Greta Thunberg response to Andrew Tate is the most bot-liked tweet I’ve ever seen”.

He then took to responding directly, first describing her as someone who advocates for governments “taxing you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot”.

In a longer response, Tate thanked her for “confirming via your email address that you have a small penis Greta Thunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life”.

In an attached video, while smoking a signature cigar, Tate jibed that Greta leaked her own email address. He also said he wasn’t “mad” at her.

“I’m not actually mad at Greta,” he said. “Because she doesn’t realize she’s been programmed. She doesn’t realize she’s a slave of the matrix. She thinks she’s doing good. Someone has sat her down and convinced her to try and convince you to beg your government to tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot.”

He then claimed, without offering evidence, that a “bot farm” descended on Greta’s tweet to like and retweet the message.

“Now I know,” he finished. “That Greta… views my tweets. Which is gonna make my Twitter account far more fun into eternity.”

Just another day on the internet.