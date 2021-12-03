Andrew Schulz reveals big lesson MrBeast can take from Squid Game recreation

Andrew Schulz revealed that he has a big lesson that MrBeast can take from his viral Squid Game video – and it involves recording more “mainstream” content.

On November 24, YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson uploaded a video of his one-of-a-kind rendition of the hit Netflix show, Squid Game. Despite drama around his choice to recreate the series, it quickly became one of his highest performing videos with over 142 million views.

During the December 3 episode of the Flagrant 2 podcast, host Andrew Schulz revealed a big lesson that MrBeast can take from his viral take on Squid Game… but it means Donaldson might have to create more “mainstream” content.

Andrew Schulz big lesson for MrBeast

Schulz said: “He’s been tapping into the YouTube community. But if you’re not someone who watches YouTube regularly, you’re likely not gonna know who MrBeast is, because the videos he uploads don’t tap into mainstream culture.”

He goes on to explain that, thanks to the Squid Game video, casual viewers who happen to be looking up reactions to Squid Game will now have a chance to find out about one of the world’s most popular YouTubers.

He added: “My mom might not even be on YouTube [normally], but if she wants to see something, she’s going to look it up. I wonder if he starts to bring topicality into his videos, he’ll start to go ‘Oh wow, this is how I start to cross over into the mainstream.'”

(Topic starts at 1:30)

Andrew and his co-host, Akaash Singh, agree that if MrBeast starts doing more videos to lead him into mainstream media, there will be more creators trying to copy him. However, they also believe that if that does happen, nobody will be able to have as high production quality as Jimmy.

Before the release of his Squid Game renditions, the YouTuber gained popularity for his extreme challenges with huge value prizes – like his $500,000 game of tag and buying everything someone can fit into a triangle at the store video.

It’s unknown whether or not MrBeast has plans to continue his streak of mainstream viral videos, so we’ll have to wait and see what the creator has up his sleeve next.