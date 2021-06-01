Andrew Schulz praises Joe Rogan for hitting back at Neil deGrasse Tyson: "I'm sick of this dork" - Dexerto

Popular comedian Andrew Schulz called out Neil deGrasse Tyson for being ‘dismissive’ and “condescending” while a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The Instagram personality praised the UFC commentator for putting the astrophysicist “in his place.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson sat down for a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan on May 26. The discussion became tense after the Spotify host had enough of the 62-year-old scientist being dismissive of subjects and challenged him with an epic rant.

Reacting to the viral moment during the Flagrant 2 podcast, Andrew Schulz praised Rogan for finally pushing back against the renowned astrophysicist. The Instagram comedian explained to viewers that he was “sick of the dork.”

Advertisement

Andrew Schulz calls out Neil deGrasse Tyson’s behavior

Andrew Schulz launched into his criticism of Tyson during the June 1 episode. “He always annoys me. But King Dork Neil deGrasse Tyson was on Rogan, and Rogan put him in his place, bro. That s**t was so f**king beautiful. They were talking about UFOs, and you know King Dork has to be bah humbug on everything, rain on everybody’s parade,” he said.

The Flagrant 2 comedian then explained why he finds the astrophysicist to be so annoying. “He’s so dismissive of everything he doesn’t agree with. Like you don’t even bring it up to him. It’s so patronizing and so arrogant to assume if something is of no interest to you then it should be of no interest to anybody.”

Advertisement

Read More: xQc thinks big streamers feel threatened by Adin Ross amid Ludwig drama



In particular, the stand-up comic took issue with Tyson shooting down Rogan’s topic about aliens by arguing intelligent life would have no interest in humans. Responding, Schulz jokingly said, “Why would we care about stars then? What’s so special about stars, DORK! Little specs of dust in the sky. In fact, the stuff you are studying ain’t even around no more. It’s gone by the time it reaches us, stupid! You study things that don’t exist, like UFO’s you f**king idiot!”

Continuing his rant, the Instagram content creator praised Rogan for hitting back at the 62-year-old’s argument. “And Joe said to the guy “Why would they not be interested in us? We can nuke the world a thousand times over. We have tiny disputes that end up into massive wars. We are so fascinating.” And so he gave this long spiel and I’m like YES, put that motherf**king dork in his place.”

Advertisement

Rogan’s explosive response to Neil deGrasse Tyson happened during the May 26th episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator became visibly irritated after being shot down and interrupted numerous times throughout the discussion before finally pushing back.

Andrew Schulz concluded his take on the situation by saying it felt good to see Rogan finally stand up to Neil deGrasse Tyson. “It just made me feel so good for Rogan to do that.” Despite his criticisms, he praised the 62-year-old’s incredible wealth of knowledge when it came to science.

However, he argued that the astrophysicist made a mistake when discussing aliens. “The second they got into that UFO thing, now you are in Rogan’s wheelhouse. So now you are in the unprovable. If you want to go into the provable s**t – that’s you. But the unprovable? Buckle up!”