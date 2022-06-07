Amouranth in ‘fear for her life’ as streamer is allegedly stalking her obsessively

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has shared her chilling experience with an alleged stalker who has traveled from Estonia to her home city to “find” her.

Numerous Twitch streamers, particularly female streamers, have been the target of stalkers, with many sharing their own terrifying experiences.

ASMR streamer Amouranth has regularly opened up about her problems with “creepy” strangers she has encountered throughout her career.

Now, she has claimed that she is once again being harassed by a stalker who has tracked her down to her home city and is even hosting Twitch streams in the hope of finding her.

Amouranth shares terrifying stalker experience

On June 7, Amouranth posted a series of tweets detailing the circumstances surrounding her stalker, who she says has been harassing her since May 8. She claimed that the individual has “sold all his worldly possessions” to travel to her hometown from Estonia.

Advertisement

“He literally watches my stream all day and badly mimics everything I do,” Amouranth claimed. “[He] does ASMR badly, takes a shower on his twitch stream when I’m in the hot tub).”

I have a stalker who has been in my area since may 8th. He literally watches my stream all day and badly mimics everything I do (does ASMR badly, takes a shower on his twitch stream when I’m in the hot tub). In the past I have reported him for RE-streaming me but — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 7, 2022

Since moving close to her home, the stalker has apparently created a Twitch stream called “Find Kaitlyn and make her mine” walking around her town hoping to find her.

Read More: Amouranth reveals crazy encounter with fan who flew to her city to marry her

However, she added that she doesn’t want fans to report the obsessed stranger’s channel as it allows her to “keep a close tab on him” and is “valuable intel for my well-being and peace of mind.”

Advertisement

Come find me. He has literally made it his twitch title on his stream “Find Kaitlyn and make her mine” Pls don’t report the account, his streams are valuable intel for my well-being/peace of mind — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 7, 2022

Amouranth reassured fans that is taking a lot of precautions to protect herself including installing a “security system” and she also has an an “armed employee living in the guest quarters.” Police are also “aware of the situation.”

Yet, she is understandably shaken up by the events and that she ‘fears for her life’ worried “that he might do something drastic.”