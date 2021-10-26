All Time Low call viral TikTok claims of inappropriate behavior “unequivocally false”

Popular music group All Time Low have denied allegations of “inappropriate behavior” made about them from viral TikTok posts, calling the claims “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

In early October, a TikTok from user Mini.Grew up picked up traction after she made reference to a “famous pop punk band” letting her onto their tour bus when she was only 13.

The TikToker further alleged that the group offered her beer, tried to take her bra, as well getting her friend’s phone home number which apparently led to them having to “harass” her friend’s mom to speak to them.

Mini.Grew didn’t name the band outright, but offered hints in the comments of her post by referencing songs titles – Poppin Champagne and Kids in the Dark – both of which are All Time Low tracks.

Despite the claims gaining attention earlier in the month, and further being made on social media, the group didn’t issue a response until October 25, labeling them as “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

They stated: “When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name. We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie and in doing so robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice.

“We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our show and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe.”

A statement from the four of us. pic.twitter.com/tazxZAKOkr — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) October 25, 2021

With many different claims being made in wake of the TikTok, the band note that they are “investigating the source” of what they believe are “false accusations” and will be “seeking legal recourse.”

Some fans have labeled the statement as “disappointing” and asked them to “rethink it,” though others are supportive of the investigation.