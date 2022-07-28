Airbnb host shocked after guests leave early after damaging property in viral TikTok

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

An Airbnb host was left shocked after a guest checked out of their rental after just four hours due to an argument with her husband that ended up with damaged property.

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, more and more viral videos pop up on the For You Page.

Whether it’s the latest dance trend, sound clip, or just an interesting story that hooks viewers, the platform has it all.

The latest story to go viral on TikTok is from ‘therealestaterobinsons’ who were left shocked after a couple checked out after just four hours due to the husband damaging the property.

Airbnb hosts left shocked

Uploaded on July 26, the TikToker shared video and pictures of the damage done to their Airbnb as well as texts they were sent from the guest.

The texts read: “My husband broke the bathroom door. I am so sorry. We left early yesterday. Please let me know the cost of repairing it and we will pay for it. I am so sorry that happened. The door was kicked open so it will need to be replaced. I will cover the cost. Again, I’m sorry.”

The Robinsons replied, thanking her for letting them know and asking if she was okay.

The video shows the damage to the door, picture frame, and the glass coffee table in the living room.

Viewers quickly took to the comments worried about the woman, with some even offering to donate to cover the costs of the damages.

One user said: “If he’s willing to do that in a stranger’s home with no fear imagine what he does to that woman in her own home.”

While another replied: “Yeah – this is not good. What did you guys do? I would have a hard time not calling the police.”

A third user, as well as dozens of others, offered to donate to cover the cost of the damages as well as costs to get her a safe place to stay: “Offer her a place to stay! I’d love to donate to help cover the costs so she doesn’t have to. Looks like she’s going through enough!”