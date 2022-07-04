What is TikTok’s ‘Hi I’m Dory’ dance trend?

Georgina Smith . 1 day ago

TikTokers are going viral by participating in the simple ‘Hi I’m Dory’ dance trend — but what exactly is this trend and where did the popular sound come from?

TikTok dances have always been a huge part of the app, with new trending routines being created on a constant basis, whether they’re set to songs that are topping the charts right now, or tunes posted by creators on the app such as the wildly popular ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ song.

One trend that has been particularly popular on the app throughout June and July is the ‘Hi I’m Dory’ trend. This is based on a viral sound featuring a voice saying “hi, I’m Dory,” followed by a calming piano tune set to a beat.

This popular audio has prompted a dance trend, where users will swing their arms around or sway them up and down in time to the beat, almost as if they were swimming.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The moves are pretty simple compared to some of the other routines we’ve seen blow up on the app, and this means plenty of people have joined in on the trend with their own videos, many of which have garnered millions of views.

TikTok stars Bella Poarch and Noah Beck were two creators to recreate the dance, with fans loving their interpretation of the viral audio.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Where is the ‘Hi, I’m Dory’ TikTok sound from?

The ‘Hi I’m Dory’ line appears to have been taken from the 2016 Pixar film ‘Finding Dory,’ which was the sequel to the wildly popular animated movie ‘Finding Nemo.’

The calming piano beat that the line is set to seems to have come from YouTuber Foux, who uploaded a piano cover of the popular song ‘Sunset Lover’ by Petit Biscuit in 2016.

TikTok users are loving this trend, and it looks like this sound could be set to pop up on the app a lot in the future.