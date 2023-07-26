An AI influencer has been garnering thousands of followers, views, and likes with her bikini posts, despite not being real.

Milla Sofia is a 19-year-old social media star from Helsinki, Finland, who has taken the internet by storm with her sultry bikini photos and fashion content.

The influencer has racked up 9,000 followers on Twitter, 35,000 on Instagram, and 93,000 on TikTok, where she shares images of herself enjoying the sun in Greece, Bora Bora and on million-dollar yachts.

In reality, however, this blonde beauty is purely a creation of artificial intelligence, who’s fooled thousands of people online into thinking she is a living, breathing human.

But while most digitally-created models hide the fact that they’re not real, Milla stands out because she acknowledges that she was generated by artificial intelligence.

“Welcome to my virtual realm! I am not your ordinary influencer; I am a 19-year-old woman residing in Finland, but here’s the twist — I’m an AI-generated virtual influencer,’ reads her website.

AI influencer Milla Sofia goes viral

She may not be real, but that hasn’t stop Milla from enjoying posting holiday pictures to her thousands of fans on different social media platforms.

In a viral TikTok with 1.7 million views, she shared a photo of herself wearing summer clothes, posing in front of a flower field. “The field of dreams. The beauty of nature is all around us!” the caption read.

The AI model was bombarded with compliments, with one supporter commenting: “OMG you are absolutely beautiful.” Another fan agreed, adding: “Thank you lord for creating this angel.”

Besides posting stunning pictures, she has also created a resume expressing her skills. On her website, Milla states that she’s a fashion model, but she’s “currently considering which brand to become a fashion ambassador and virtual influencer.”

Amazingly, this wouldn’t be the first time that a computer-generated influencer has popped off on social media, after AI Instagram model Rozy secured more than 100 sponsorships in under a year.