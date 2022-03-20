AdmiralBahroo apologizes as Bunny Ayu drama ties VTuber to harassment claims

Twitch streamer ‘AdmiralBahroo’ has apologized after he was tied to claims made by scores of fellow VTubers about community figure Bunny Ayu’s “harassment, manipulation, and abuse.” He ended his 19-day subathon abruptly after the claims came to light.

On March 16, popular independent VTuber Bunny_GIF ⁠— also known as Bunny Ayu ⁠— ⁠posted a statement on Twitter asking “anyone with animosity towards me from the past” to come forward and have “tough conversations.”

What the VTuber didn’t expect was scores of people coming out with claims of “harassment, manipulation, and abuse” dating back years to before she was a VTuber.

LaynaLazar, who worked with Bunny to design a figure to sell, claims Bunny failed to fulfill her business obligations and then talked to other creators behind her back: “Bunny has told a vast majority of people, consistently coming after me, actively trying to sabotage me with slander, that I scammed her out of money.”

It didn’t stop there, as creators like ImSinnocent, Meowri, Bunny’s former partner Susu, Sam ‘Strippin’ Thorne, and more relayed their own experiences with the content creator.

It’s that last one that has caught popular Twitch streamer turned VTuber AdmiralBahroo up. After Layna took a break and returned to streaming following the cancellation of Bunny’s figure, she heard claims Bahroo was also defaming her behind her back.

“I was so scared of making new friends, and interacting with anyone who had contact with Bahroo or Bunny,” she said.

“It turns out my insecurities were correct, he had reached out to a close friend of mine, claiming I was as bad as Arcadum [a disgraced streamer who had numerous sexual harassment allegations against him], claiming I was a pathological liar, saying I DM everyone I collab or interact with.

“Not only has [Bunny] never left me alone in the VTuber community, Bahroo is now doing the same thing, but reaching higher heights to drag me in any way he can.”

Bahroo initially attacked Layna’s claims, asking to not be “dragged into your petty squabbles.” However, Layna’s claims were backed up by Strippin, who said he was the close friend referenced.

“I acted on this privately, and after eventually speaking with Layna it seemed apparent Bahroo was acting with Bunny or on her behalf to greatly damage my first impression of Layna,” he said.

He shared a DM he had with Bahroo on January 25, in which Bahroo said “[Layna] is a pathological liar and has been ruining my friends life. She literally DMs every person she [collabs with]… this is some next level main character syndrome that rivals that of Arcadum.”

This forced Bahroo to come out with his own statement, apologizing to Layna, other victims, and Strippin.

“I was given a version of you and just took it at face value without even so much of a single word about it. I can own up to that even if it did take being dragged out to see it,” he said about Layna. “I am genuinely sorry and will do my best to talk to others with a bit more care.”

He also admitted he needed to realize the influence his platform has ⁠— which consists of more than 850,000 followers on Twitch ⁠— can cause damage to smaller creators.

“I have a large platform, and today I really had to have a conversation with myself that I can also influence them wrongly at others. Layna got a variety of hate from me because I acted hostile to her publicly without there being any prior conversation to my community about her.”

Bahroo, who was 19 days into a subathon, immediately ended his stream after Strippin’s Twitlonger and offered refunds to fans who donated during that time.

However, he plans to keep on streaming despite the allegations.

“I still plan on streaming like usual. It’s my routine at this point in life. I want to actually just be a nicer person to people. I realize I am very cold in private, and I need to fix that.”

Bunny Ayu responded to the allegations on March 18, admitting she was “sassy and abrasive” but said “many things were taken out of context.”

“I know what I’ve done wrong, I’m not perfect, and I’ve grown from not only this event, but the past events as well. I’m still open to talk to anyone who I have caused issues with.”