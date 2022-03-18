Dream responds to backlash against “toxic shippers” in his fanbase

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has called out people hating on “toxic shippers” in his fanbase, reminding them that he also jokes about ‘shipping’ himself with his friends.

Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft content creators on YouTube, with over 28 million subscribers on his channel. He’s known for being one of the founders of the Dream SMP, a multiplayer Minecraft server that features plenty of viral creators from the community.

The YouTuber has a very dedicated fanbase, and on March 16 he called out people hating on “toxic shippers” from his community.

“All these people that hate on the dteam community for having toxic shippers, like. I am the toxic shipper. it’s me,” he wrote. “hello I joke about shipping myself with my friends. I’m also toxic. it’s ME. eat sh*t but also you’re perfect the way u are you little munchkin hater ily.”

Advertisement

all these people that hate on the dteam community for having toxic shippers, like. I am the toxic shipper. it’s me. hello I joke about shipping myself with my friends. I’m also toxic. it’s ME. eat shit but also you’re perfect the way u are you little munchkin hater ily — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 16, 2022

After one commenter claimed Dream is enabling “a bunch of 13-year-old sexualizing adults,” he claimed that shipping does not equal sexualizing.

shipping != sexualizing, my friends != 13, ur such a cute little munchkin u the way u make stuff up god it’s so endearing — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 16, 2022

Another critic responded: “your only personality is using your RSD to get out of consequences for how badly you react to things.”

According to Heathline, RSD or Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria is “characterized by extreme emotional sensitivity to being criticized or rejected, whether real or perceived.”

go find one instance of me ever remotely referencing RSD?! one instance?! No, this is my first piece of media ever mentioning RSD? interesting. here’s some RSD for you: suck my balls you moron — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 16, 2022

Dream hit back: “Go find one instance of me ever remotely referencing RSD?! one instance?! No, this is my first piece of media ever mentioning RSD? interesting. here’s some RSD for you: suck my balls you moron.”

Advertisement

The YouTuber’s original tweet has over 170,000 likes at the time of writing, and each subsequent tweet got tens and thousands of likes in their own right, with fans clearly divided on the issue.

The Dream SMP fandom dominated Twitter throughout 2021, with four out of the ten most tweeted-about gaming creators on Twitter coming from the popular Minecraft server, including, of course, Dream himself.