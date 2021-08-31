D&D Twitch streamer Arcadum accused of emotional abuse of women & sexual assault claim

Popular Dungeons & Dragons streamer Jeremy ‘GloriousArcadum’ Black has been accused of manipulation, emotional abuse, and sexual assault. In total, at least ten women have made similar accusations against the streamer, who says he will issue a response.

Twitch streamer Momo was among the first women to post public accusations against Black, writing “I am doing this to save future women that could have the possibility of being manipulated by him. I am doing this in an attempt to inform people of his dedication to grooming the people in his life.”

During a long “friendship” with Black, Momo claims that the popular streamer was emotionally manipulative, and would “lash out at me, yet again, with the same cycle: angry, jealousy, sympathy farming, and reassurance of his stature.”

This is all I want to say. Read: https://t.co/EXa41Dmjd2 — Momo (@MomoMischief) August 31, 2021

The allegations

It is alleged that on August 26, Arcadum reached out to multiple women with whom he was friends, explaining that he was going to “block, and ban all the girls he had been involved with or close with” in an attempt to save his relationship with streamer Tiffany Tiefling.

However, Momo claims that “it was not until later, when I was approached by the other women who he had forcibly removed, that he was simply trying to sweep all his wrongdoing under the rug, to salvage his reputation with his community.”

Another nine women have posted similar messages, all relaying their experience with Black. These include VTubers/streamers Lyra121, Cri, NaomiOop, SummerSalt, Rediculous, UzuriMia, Kelli Siren, and Folkona.

My experience with Arcadumhttps://t.co/HOtWBKdYRR — folkona (@folkona_) August 31, 2021

Folkona’s claims include an accusation of sexual assault. “Arcadum asked to scratch my back and play with my hair,” she wrote. “I was obviously okay with this because he hadn’t been intimate with me before this point and I am super friendly in this sense with others. It was only when his hands started wandering where they shouldn’t when it became something more.

“I finally got the courage to get up from the seat I was in, he also stood up and attempted to embrace me very close. I allowed it because I assumed it was a hug, only to feel his erection against my leg. I remained motionless and did not touch Arcadum back in any way, shape or form. This weird, dry-humpy embrace lasted several minutes as he cried into my neck. I could feel him gripping at my shirt and pants and holding me violently and just crying into my neck.”

Since the initial accusations, more women have echoed similar claims. Twitch streamer Lowrhen said, “I won’t bother sharing my story since it’s not as bad, but it’s essentially the same.”

Tiffany Tiefling has tweeted, “I feel sick. I’m sorry. I am not ready to share my side of the story.”

I feel sick. I'm sorry. I am not ready to share my side of the story. — 💕💜Tiffany💜💕 (@Tiff_Tiefling) August 31, 2021

Arcadum to issue response

Following the allegations posted on social media on August 30, Black has said that he will do a livestream on August 31 to respond. “I will be addressing the events on stream.”

I will be addressing the events tomorrow on stream. Right now I am trying to find a place to set up so I can. — Arcadum (@GloriousArcadum) August 31, 2021

We will update this article with Arcadum’s response.

Arcadum is a well-known member of the D&D and VRChat communities, and leads the Callous Row roleplay group.