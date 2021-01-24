 Twitch slammed for failing to moderate their own channel’s chat - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch slammed for failing to moderate their own channel’s chat

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:19

by Luke Edwards
twitch participation ceremony featured image
Twitch

Share

Twitch has received backlash after the chat in its own official channel was full of hateful comments during the Participation Awards ceremony.

As part of Twitch’s celebration of its community, on January 23 it held a Participation Awards to commemorate the work of their streamers and the community.

The stream focused on using Twitch chat as a direct medium between the hosts and viewers. But, as the event was running, some, including partnered streamers, criticized Twitch for ineffectively moderating the messages in chat.

Twitch Logo Black Background
Twitch
Twitch was criticized as hateful comments went unmoderated.

Twitch partner and variety streamer negaoryx called out the platform for allowing the chat to be ‘full’ of hate speech and harassment towards the guests and hosts of the awards.

“I am unfathomably angry at the lack of protection and care Twitch shows its marginalized creators,” she said.

“Users in chat are spewing hate speech & harassing the guest streamers. 3 mod names in the chat list but since I’ve been watching, have seen ZERO messages get deleted.

“I can’t even watch & enjoy this stream because I’m spending my time reporting every hateful, harassing comment I see. How hard is it to have even ONE person moderate these official Twitch streams?”

MsAshRocks, who appeared as the final guest on the stream, also urged Twitch to clamp down on hate speech. She said: “I mentioned a slither of fundraising for [BLM] protesters and they went wild LMAO.”

Tanya “CypherofTyr” DePass, director of gaming diversity non-profit I Need Diverse Games, echoed the calls, as she said: “It’s why I never watch the actual main Twitch/Twitch Gaming channels but host on mine so we have a safe spot to watch.”

Another Twitch partner, Imperial, praised negaoryx for speaking out and labeled the situation a “systemic problem” within Twitch.

She said: “I’ve had to call local police after doxing threats, so many racist comments and usernames that I saw no action on. Months of steady harassment. Do better.”

Twitch has not yet responded publicly to the situation.

This wasn’t the only debacle from the stream. It turns out that one of the awards was inadvertently handed out to a bot account, rather than a real person.

It’s been a turbulent few days for the platform, as users condemned their decision to ban a 15-year-old streamer with 90,000 followers because he had made his account when he was under 13. Meanwhile, other top streamers on the platform who also made their account when under 13 have gone unpunished.

Entertainment

Lovely Peaches arrested for animal cruelty over alleged dog abuse

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:09 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 17:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: LovelyPeaches

Share

instagram twitter

Public records have revealed that content creator Lovely Peaches was arrested on animal cruelty charges on 22 January, after uploading videos on social media.

Social media users have demanded that Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, be held accountable this week after she uploaded a series of disturbing photos and videos of her allegedly abusing 6-month-old puppy, Max.

Some of the upsetting content included choking the dog, kicking it and spraying perfume in its eyes. The day before Johnson was arrested, she uploaded a picture to Instagram depicting her hanging the dog on a coat hanger.

Following the public outcry to these posts, with several social media users contacting PETA, animal control and local authorities, public website Jail View confirms that DeKalb County Police Department arrested Johnson at 6:32PM EST on Friday 22 January.

There is uncertainty on the dog’s current welfare. This is because the day before her arrest, Brittany uploaded an image to Instagram claiming that the dog had died. This comes after she previously told her followers: “If this one dies too, I’ll eat it on live for you guys.”

YouTuber DefNoodles claims to have received “mixed reports” on the dog’s status. He explained to a fan: “At this time, I can’t confirm any of it. Still looking for a source. Will update when I do.”

However, several Twitter users have claimed to be in touch with local authorities, which gives hope that the dog is safe. One Twitter user claims to have spoken to both animal control and DeKalb County, and says that they have requested access to an open record report to verify this.

Further to this, when Johnson’s abuse of her dog first went viral, another Twitter user claimed they’d been in touch with animal control, who said that the dog is safe and well. There is also a TikTok circulating by user White Plastic that appears to show Max being placed in police custody.

This isn’t the first time Brittany has been involved in abuse cases. She is previously alleged to have shown a dead dog on her Instagram live, and in July her young daughter, which Johnson previously said online that she planned to sell to human traffickers, was placed in the custody of her father.

It is unclear both whether the dog is alive and how long Brittany will be police custody for. We will update this story with news as it emerges.