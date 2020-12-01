Logo
Addison Rae teases playing Among Us with Corpse Husband, Dream & Quackity

Published: 1/Dec/2020 19:49 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 19:51

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok star Addison Rae might be making a shift from her viral dancing videos to an equally viral gaming trend, after publishing a cryptic tweet tagging some of Among Us’s biggest streamers.

Among Us has become one of the gaming world’s most popular titles, swiftly overtaking the likes of Fall Guys to dominate Twitch and YouTube, bringing with it a ton of the scene’s top personalities.

Pitting players against each other to weed out an impostor among them on a malfunctioning space station, the game requires stealth and excellent lying skills, providing a fun and unique challenge that has brought together a unique slew of gaming streamers to the scene’s forefront.

Names like ‘Corpse Husband’ have become massive entertainers seemingly overnight due to the game’s success, racking up millions of YouTube subscribers for his deep voice and humorous commentary — all without a face reveal.

Corpse husband in interview
AnthonyPadilla, YouTube
Corpse Husband is a wildly popular YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame for his Among Us content, although he also narrates True Horror stories and creates music.

Similarly, creators like ‘Dream’ and ‘Quackity’ have also popped up on viewers’ radars, birthing a new generation of YouTube superstars — and it seems like one of TikTok’s biggest creators is looking to get in on the trend.

Addison Rae created a tweet on November 30 that appears to hint at a potential collaboration with Among Us legends. The post itself was simple: tagging Corpse Husband, Dream and Quackity, Rae merely wrote, “Hey.”

However, it seems that her “hey” has caused quite a commotion online, amping up speculation for a possible collaboration between TikTok royalty and gaming’s finest.

It looks like Quakity is all in for the potential collab, who replied to Rae’s post with a cheery, “Hiiii.”

Dream has also responded, merely writing, “Yes hello” — a reply that has since garnered more likes that Addison’s original post.

While it’s unclear if the group is actually getting together for a round of Among Us or not, the possibility is certainly tantalizing for fans, who are all in for this totally unexpected project that seems to have caught both viewers and the creators themselves by surprise.

We’ll just have to see how good Addison is at playing impostor — after all, her constant denial of dating Bryce Hall didn’t exactly have us convinced in the past.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights



The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.