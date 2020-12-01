Addison Rae teases playing Among Us with Corpse Husband, Dream & Quackity

TikTok star Addison Rae might be making a shift from her viral dancing videos to an equally viral gaming trend, after publishing a cryptic tweet tagging some of Among Us’s biggest streamers.

Among Us has become one of the gaming world’s most popular titles, swiftly overtaking the likes of Fall Guys to dominate Twitch and YouTube, bringing with it a ton of the scene’s top personalities.

Pitting players against each other to weed out an impostor among them on a malfunctioning space station, the game requires stealth and excellent lying skills, providing a fun and unique challenge that has brought together a unique slew of gaming streamers to the scene’s forefront.

Names like ‘Corpse Husband’ have become massive entertainers seemingly overnight due to the game’s success, racking up millions of YouTube subscribers for his deep voice and humorous commentary — all without a face reveal.

Similarly, creators like ‘Dream’ and ‘Quackity’ have also popped up on viewers’ radars, birthing a new generation of YouTube superstars — and it seems like one of TikTok’s biggest creators is looking to get in on the trend.

Addison Rae created a tweet on November 30 that appears to hint at a potential collaboration with Among Us legends. The post itself was simple: tagging Corpse Husband, Dream and Quackity, Rae merely wrote, “Hey.”

However, it seems that her “hey” has caused quite a commotion online, amping up speculation for a possible collaboration between TikTok royalty and gaming’s finest.

It looks like Quakity is all in for the potential collab, who replied to Rae’s post with a cheery, “Hiiii.”

Dream has also responded, merely writing, “Yes hello” — a reply that has since garnered more likes that Addison’s original post.

While it’s unclear if the group is actually getting together for a round of Among Us or not, the possibility is certainly tantalizing for fans, who are all in for this totally unexpected project that seems to have caught both viewers and the creators themselves by surprise.

We’ll just have to see how good Addison is at playing impostor — after all, her constant denial of dating Bryce Hall didn’t exactly have us convinced in the past.