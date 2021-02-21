 Fans confused after DaBaby disses JoJo Siwa in new track - Dexerto
Fans confused after DaBaby disses JoJo Siwa in new track

Published: 21/Feb/2021 16:42

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: DaBaby/JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa

2021 has seen the start of a lot of new online beef, but one feud we didn’t see coming was one between 29-year-old rapper DaBaby and 17-year-old Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa. 

He recently dropped his latest track, ‘Beatbox Freestyle’, along with a music video, but many fans were puzzled to hear him mention the name of Dance Moms alumnus JoJo Siwa. With DaBaby never appearing to be linked to Siwa in any way in the past, her name popping up in his song was certainly a surprise.

As DaBaby raps the line “You a b*tch, JoJo Siwa b*tch”, he holds up a photo of her on his phone, so fans are left with no doubt about who he was referring to. The question of why he was referring to her, however, remained a mystery.

Although DaBaby offered no explanation for JoJo’s surprise feature in his track, it is likely that there isn’t any actual beef between the two. Firstly, it is worth noting that Siwa isn’t the only celebrity DaBaby mentions in the song – he also raps about TI and Stevie Wonder.

Did DaBaby diss JoJo Siwa?

Genius, an online collection of song lyrics that also breaks down their hidden meanings, offers a pretty convincing explanation as to why JoJo was mentioned.

Offering their analysis of the line, Genius said on their website: “DaBaby compares the tendencies of his opposition to JoJo. In response, he promises to make them remember not to mess with him. Here, ‘Siwa’ functions as a homophone with ‘see why’.”

In light of this, it can be said that the mention of Siwa in the track is nothing more than a coincidence: her name just happened to be a good rhyme. But, that didn’t stop fans on the internet going into overdrive…

Fans respond to JoJo Siwa ‘diss’

Although it is more likely than not that the two aren’t beefing, that didn’t stop fans from reacting with confusion and, of course, memes.

One fan on YouTube said what everyone was thinking, with their comment remarking “hat JoJo Siwa diss came right tf out of nowhere” gaining 4.5k likes. Another YouTube commenter quipped: “Did JoJo not send him a bow or something?”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans got a little more creative. Several fans produced memes joking about the fact that Siwa is actually taller than DaBaby, given that she stands at 5’9 while he is only 5’7.

Other fans joked that Siwa should respond with a diss track of her own:

With JoJo also selling a lot of merchandise for children, other fans suggested that the mention may be the result of a disgruntled father who has bought one too many JoJo bows:

JoJo Siwa most recently inspired her fanbase after coming out following a TikTok where she lip-synced to LGBTQ+ anthem ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga. She also revealed the identity of her girlfriend with some adorable photos, remarking that she is the “happiest she has ever been.”

Hasan defends Mizkif amid 4Conner Twitch controversy

Published: 21/Feb/2021 16:20

by Luke Edwards
hasanabi and mizkif
Twitch: HasanAbi/Mizkif

Hasan Mizkif Twitch

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has stepped in to defend Mizkif, amid controversy over the racism allegations against 4Conner.

The incident involving Twitch streamer 4Conner is just the latest controversy the world of Twitch drama. On February 20, 4Conner had chat logs of past conversations leaked, which exposed racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic comments.

In the fallout since, 4Conner announced he was quitting Twitch for the foreseeable future, and issued an apology for his actions. Mizkif, who had collaborated with 4Conner in the past, announced he had banned the disgraced streamer from his house.

On Hasan’s stream, one viewer accused Mizkif of being “just like” 4Conner. “He’s just better at hiding it,” they said.

Image of 4Conner from apology video
Twitch: 4Conner
4Conner issued an apology after offensive messages he sent were leaked.

Hasan backs Mizkif

The comment prompted an impassioned response from Hasan, who said in his experience Mizkif had never behaved improperly.

“So here’s the thing,” he said. “I don’t know his background, I don’t know what he did in the past but from all the interactions I have had with Mizkif, and I talk to him from time to time, he is not like this at all.

“I don’t know if people are trying to latch on and make extra drama out of it. He might have been a total s***head back in the day.

“But from what I have seen, either as a consequence of his success with Twitch or because he truly grew up a little bit and started to get better. He doesn’t seem like this at all.”

Mizkif has previously drawn criticism for his actions due to his association with controversial streamer Ice Poseidon, and was suspended from Twitch in 2019 for ‘inappropriate’ comments at an event. But he has only been banned once since then: for accidentally showing nudity on stream.

Hasan also condemned the comments made by 4Conner in the Discord channel.

“I love edgy humor,” he said. “But this is the most bottom of the barrel dogs***. You’re just going for shock value by saying super racist s*** with the hopes that people around you are going to respond.

“All you’re going to do is attract really horrible people who aren’t funny either.”

Whether Twitch will take official action on 4Conner is still unclear. Twitch’s policies do leave room for them to take action against streamers for their words and actions outside of the platform itself, and other streamers have faced punishment for comments made on other social medias.