Fans confused after DaBaby disses JoJo Siwa in new track - Dexerto

2021 has seen the start of a lot of new online beef, but one feud we didn’t see coming was one between 29-year-old rapper DaBaby and 17-year-old Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa.

He recently dropped his latest track, ‘Beatbox Freestyle’, along with a music video, but many fans were puzzled to hear him mention the name of Dance Moms alumnus JoJo Siwa. With DaBaby never appearing to be linked to Siwa in any way in the past, her name popping up in his song was certainly a surprise.

As DaBaby raps the line “You a b*tch, JoJo Siwa b*tch”, he holds up a photo of her on his phone, so fans are left with no doubt about who he was referring to. The question of why he was referring to her, however, remained a mystery.

Although DaBaby offered no explanation for JoJo’s surprise feature in his track, it is likely that there isn’t any actual beef between the two. Firstly, it is worth noting that Siwa isn’t the only celebrity DaBaby mentions in the song – he also raps about TI and Stevie Wonder.

Did DaBaby diss JoJo Siwa?

Genius, an online collection of song lyrics that also breaks down their hidden meanings, offers a pretty convincing explanation as to why JoJo was mentioned.

Offering their analysis of the line, Genius said on their website: “DaBaby compares the tendencies of his opposition to JoJo. In response, he promises to make them remember not to mess with him. Here, ‘Siwa’ functions as a homophone with ‘see why’.”

In light of this, it can be said that the mention of Siwa in the track is nothing more than a coincidence: her name just happened to be a good rhyme. But, that didn’t stop fans on the internet going into overdrive…

Fans respond to JoJo Siwa ‘diss’

Although it is more likely than not that the two aren’t beefing, that didn’t stop fans from reacting with confusion and, of course, memes.

One fan on YouTube said what everyone was thinking, with their comment remarking “hat JoJo Siwa diss came right tf out of nowhere” gaining 4.5k likes. Another YouTube commenter quipped: “Did JoJo not send him a bow or something?”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans got a little more creative. Several fans produced memes joking about the fact that Siwa is actually taller than DaBaby, given that she stands at 5’9 while he is only 5’7.

jojo siwa when she catches dababy in the streets pic.twitter.com/8L1lOE8z4g — K (@thrashrad) February 21, 2021

dababy got no reason calling out jojo siwa like that😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYHgvE8Ls3 — jv (@Gabagatt) February 21, 2021

Other fans joked that Siwa should respond with a diss track of her own:

a picture of Jojo Siwa on her way to the studio to record a Dababy diss track pic.twitter.com/xaBSuut5OB — em (@emkensey7) February 21, 2021

With JoJo also selling a lot of merchandise for children, other fans suggested that the mention may be the result of a disgruntled father who has bought one too many JoJo bows:

Dababy‘s daughter spent all his money buying jojo siwa merch so now he’s maaaaddd pic.twitter.com/ouPAvlNAi2 — mushroom (@muusshhroom) February 21, 2021

JoJo Siwa most recently inspired her fanbase after coming out following a TikTok where she lip-synced to LGBTQ+ anthem ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga. She also revealed the identity of her girlfriend with some adorable photos, remarking that she is the “happiest she has ever been.”