Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill hits out at TikTok banning her account

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill has hit out at TikTok, claiming she keeps getting shadowbanned for her posts even though they aren’t explicit content.

The rise of TikTok has given creators another platform to strut their stuff on, with videos getting hundreds of millions of views and channels racking up tens of millions of followers.

A few new social stars, like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bryce Hall have been born out of TikTok, but influencers with established followings have also benefitted.

That includes UK influencer Amber Rose Gill, who won the 2019 series of Love Island. She’s racked up over a million followers, but claims her account is being stunted and shadowbanned by the platform.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to vent her frustrations, claiming she’s being affected while much worse content is allowed to stay online on the social media app.

“I love getting shadowbanned on TikTok all the time,” she said on February 20. “Youse ask when I don’t post TikToks, its because I just get banned everytime I post something. Posted myself in a leotard and apparently, that’s nudity when I’ve seen a lot worse s**t on that app.”

The reality TV star also showed off the post that landed in hot water, as it’s her showing photos of herself in a leotard with music playing. “This is what keeps getting down on TikTok,” she said. “This is not a violation. This is art.”

Amber wouldn’t be the first creator to suffer problems with the app. Others, like Bella Poarch have been banned from commenting after being mass reported by trolls.

It could be a similar thing happening to the Love Island winner – people reporting her – or it could just be that the app’s algorithm flags her uploads automatically. We’ll just have to wait and see if it happens again.