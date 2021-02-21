Logo
Entertainment

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill hits out at TikTok banning her account

Published: 21/Feb/2021 16:00

by Connor Bennett
Amber Rose Gill and TikTok logo on a phone
Instagram: AmberRoseGill/WikiMedia Commons

Share

TikTok

Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill has hit out at TikTok, claiming she keeps getting shadowbanned for her posts even though they aren’t explicit content. 

The rise of TikTok has given creators another platform to strut their stuff on, with videos getting hundreds of millions of views and channels racking up tens of millions of followers. 

A few new social stars, like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bryce Hall have been born out of TikTok, but influencers with established followings have also benefitted.

That includes UK influencer Amber Rose Gill, who won the 2019 series of Love Island. She’s racked up over a million followers, but claims her account is being stunted and shadowbanned by the platform.

Amber Rose Gill standing next to a window for a photo
Instagram: AmberRoseGill
Rose Gill was the winner of UK reality show Love Island in 2019.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to vent her frustrations, claiming she’s being affected while much worse content is allowed to stay online on the social media app.

“I love getting shadowbanned on TikTok all the time,” she said on February 20. “Youse ask when I don’t post TikToks, its because I just get banned everytime I post something. Posted myself in a leotard and apparently, that’s nudity when I’ve seen a lot worse s**t on that app.”

The reality TV star also showed off the post that landed in hot water, as it’s her showing photos of herself in a leotard with music playing. “This is what keeps getting down on TikTok,” she said. “This is not a violation. This is art.”

Amber wouldn’t be the first creator to suffer problems with the app. Others, like Bella Poarch have been banned from commenting after being mass reported by trolls. 

It could be a similar thing happening to the Love Island winner – people reporting her – or it could just be that the app’s algorithm flags her uploads automatically. We’ll just have to wait and see if it happens again.

Entertainment

What is the Hamster Cult on TikTok? Viral trend challenges Lana Cult

Published: 21/Feb/2021 15:26

by Georgina Smith
Hamster Cult meme picture next to the TikTok logo
KnowYourMeme / TikTok

Share

TikTok

After Lana Del Rey fans took over TikTok with the Lana Cult, users are now challenging the trend with the new ‘Hamster Cult’; changing their profile picture to the same image of hamster and flooding comment sections across the app with bizarre messages.

TikTok has a huge user-base, and with so many people using the app every day, it doesn’t take long for trends to take off, spreading across For You Pages and comment sections at insane speeds.

Sometimes this takes the form of filters or sounds, but other times users just decide one day that they want to make a trend, and with so many people willing to participate, these trends can easily explode in popularity.

A prime example of this is the Lana Cult, which started picking up traction around February 19. The trend sees fans of the singer Lana Del Rey change their profile pics to the same meme image of the star standing in front of a fire, and commenting pro-Lana messages under countless popular videos.

It was a baffling phenomenon for many who had no idea what the Lana Cult was, confused about why comment sections were abruptly being taking over by the same image of the singer.

In a further bizarre twist, some users appear to be pushing back against the prevalence of the Lana Cult by forming a new group: the Hamster Cult.

The Hamster Cult follows a very similar format to the Lana Cult, in that all participating accounts change their profile picture to the same popular meme of a Hamster, and posting comments like, “hello hamsters! Join the hamster cult! We don’t mock God or burn Bibles. Join the Hamsters now.”

As seen with the Lana Cult, many of the participating users follow each other, which can lead to some people gaining hundreds of followers as a result of their affiliation with the Hamster Cult.

While some find the trend entertaining, other users are becoming frustrated at just how prevalent these accounts are on TikTok.

The Cult trend is gaining traction, and the chances are this bizarre phenomenon isn’t going to stop at just Lana Del Rey and the hamsters, but it’s just another example of TikTok’s power to make something go viral.