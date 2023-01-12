Addison Rae reveals ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive

Addison Rae has confirmed that her ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and that she will be reworking the future of her makeup brand.

Content creator Addison Rae appears to be taking a step back from the beauty industry. The influencer wrote on a recent Instagram story about how ITEM Beauty will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and how this decision also coincides with her desire to establish herself in the industry.

‘As some of you know, ITEM Beauty will be ending its exclusivity with Sephora and taking a hiatus while I reimagine my journey in beauty to make sure it reflects who I am today.”

However, those who wish to purchase ITEM Beauty, fear not. The products will still be available. This news just means that there will likely be a wait on any new Addison Rae makeup items or cosmetics.

ITEM Beauty officially launched on August 11, 2020 and has been available for purchase since first dropping. The content creator’s debut makeup collection includes six key products: Mascara, jelly eyeshadow, brightening powder, brow definer, lip oil, and a contour duo.

On the official ITEM Beauty website, Rae describes why and how she chose to create a makeup line.

“I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way,” Rae said of her new line. “…I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about—clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features. It’s about embracing all your imperfections because they all play a part in what makes you truly unique.”

