Sephora customers demand age policy as kids run amok in stores

Fed-up Sephora customers are demanding the popular beauty brand implement an age policy in response to children running amok in stores.

French multinational retailer Sephora is known for its range of high-end beauty and personal care products, boasting nearly 340 brands and offering everything from skincare to cosmetics to fragrance.

As of late, however, customers have noticed an increasing trend of children visiting Sephora only to run amok in stores… and they’re not happy.

Taking to TikTok to share their experiences in-store, shoppers are now claiming the retailer needs to implement an age policy to deal with this new phenomenon.

Sephora shoppers are fed up with kids running amok in stores

Chloe, who goes by ‘ chloevanberkel ‘ on TikTok, posted a video in which she pointed out the increasing number of young girls visiting the high-end beauty store.

“Has anyone else noticed that, like, every time you go into Sephora now, it’s just all little girls?” Chloe asked, recounting how she witnessed a girl get into an argument with her mom over not buying enough concealers. “I just think it’s really sad how much everyone wants to grow up quicker.”

Blaming social media for the age drop in Sephora customers, Chloe hasn’t been the only one to notice this trend. Abby, known as ‘abbythebadassmom‘ online, stitched Chloe’s TikTok with her own Sephora experience.

“I do not know where these kids get the audacity to act like this and think that it’s okay,” Abby began, claiming a ten-year-old had ‘swooped in’ and grabbed a product out of her hands for themselves as she was shopping.

“Sephora, you are going to have to implement a policy and have someone at the door and if you’re under a certain age, you cannot come in there alone and need to have an adult in there with you supervising you the whole time.”

Viewers were largely on the same page, jumping to the comments to add their tales of misfortune at Sephora. One said, “So many products are opened; it’s so annoying. It looks like a squirrel has chewed on the box [and] I have to look to see if it’s been tampered with.”

“I used to work at Sephora. The kids used to mix all the Drunk Elephant [products] together to make ‘smoothies’,” a former employee wrote.

Nonetheless, some younger viewers claimed they were not the problem; “Every time I go to Sephora I always walk alone with my mom in the store and I use please, thank you, excuse me and I don’t open the boxes.”

