Addison Rae ready for Halloween with spooky Lady Gaga cosplay

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Addison Rae’s spooky Lady Gaga-themed Halloween costume has fans going absolutely losing their minds.

Addison Rae is one of the biggest influencers in the world and every move she makes is carefully watched over by her 88.7 million followers on TikTok and another 39.7 million on Instagram.

Naturally, this means her every little action sends a huge portion of the internet into a stir, and this time she’s caused quite the storm of support after debuting a special Halloween cosplay that harkens back to Lady Gaga’s famous blood-soaked VMA’s performance in 2009.

Addison Rae debuts bloody Lady Gaga cosplay ahead of Halloween

The mega influencer shared her new look on October 28 with the slightly menacing refrain of the song “Paparazzi” that Gaga performed during that shocking moment over 13 years ago.

“I’ll follow you until you love me,” the caption read, with a follow-up video posted showing off a more well-rounded look at the entire costume and set.

As of now, those posts have accumulated over 1.4 million likes and fans flocked to the comments to drop in support with words like “iconic” and “brilliant” being dropped en masse to cheer on the young star.

She’s provided some other memorable outfits and cosplays, including a remarkable throwback earlier this month, that have created a similar buzz around her fashion sense.

For someone who’s clearly trying to make their mark on the entertainment world in any way she can, it certainly looks like the fourth most-followed TikToker on the app has found a surefire recipe to start up the hype train.