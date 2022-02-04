Addison Rae perfectly claps back at haters claiming she “fell off”

TikTok star Addison Rae had the perfect response to haters telling her she “fell off” in her comments, with fans loving her reaction.

21-year-old Addison Rae is one of the most followed creators on TikTok, and is currently in fourth-place with over 86 million followers.

She’s been uploading to TikTok since 2019, and in the years since, she has developed a loyal following, and has had a huge range of opportunities from releasing her own song to starring in Netflix movie ‘He’s All That.’

However, the young star regularly receives hate online, whether it’s for the clothes she wears, or for her music, and this time she had the best response to someone hating on her in her comment section.

In a TikTok posted on February 3, one user wrote, “lowkey fell off” in a comment which received over 2000 likes. But Addison was quick to reply, writing: “U were never on.”

Fans loved her response, with one saying, “Yes queen, defend yourself,” and another adding: “Tell ‘em girl!” With her comments often filled with a mix of support and toxicity, it’s not often that Addison takes the time to address the haters.

Addison’s reply unsurprisingly ended up ‘ratioing’ the original comment, with nearly 8000 likes at the time of writing.

Despite her perfect response to this particular hater, Addison has been in hot water with people online recently after she announced the launch of her new blue light skincare mist, with many comparing it to Valkyrae’s RFLCT controversy with her own blue light skincare range.

Valkyrae admitted that she was “shocked” by Addison’s announcement and said she even wanted to reach out to the TikToker and talk about the situation.

Regardless of the hate she’s receiving, whether that’s for her skincare products or otherwise, it looks like Addison has a lot planned for her career in the coming months, even confirming that it was her voice on a leaked demo for a version of Lady Gaga’s unreleased hit ‘Nothing On (But The Radio.)’