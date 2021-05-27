Addison Rae explains mistakes she made in Bryce Hall relationship - Dexerto

In an episode of Hailey Bieber’s ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ TikTok sensation Addison Rae explained some of the main things she learned from her public relationship and subsequent breakup with Bryce Hall.

Bryce and Addison were one of the biggest couples on TikTok, and between them had millions of fans that were obsessed with the pair and the content they would share on social media together.

However, in March the stars revealed that they had broken up, with Bryce explaining via a YouTube video that they “mutually decided that it would be best if [they] parted ways.”

The split came as a surprise to many fans, and it didn’t take long before rumors started emerging as to what happened in their relationship and who they’re seeing now.

In an episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube show ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ Addison revealed some of the biggest things she learned as a result of her public relationship and breakup with Bryce.

“I never really made it a point to share, you know, details about anything,” she explained. “Like, just me and Bryce for example. So many people’s eyes were on us out of nowhere. It was hard to adjust to the thought of people being interested in that or seeing it and reacting to it. More than usual people being concerned about your relationship stuff.”

Topic starts at 6:47

Addison went on to explain what she would have done differently on reflection. “I think the lesson I learned from it is just, keep your circle small, and keep your fights private. Keep intimate things private, and respect each other.”

The star is set to appear in the upcoming movie ‘He’s All That’ which is due to release on August 27 on Netflix, though Addison has revealed she’s “a little nervous” about the project.