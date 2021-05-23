Addison Rae explains how paparazzi caused her to change her pink Tesla - Dexerto

TikTok sensation Addison Rae revealed that she’d changed the color of her iconic Tesla from bright pink to navy after the car started getting her some unwanted attention.

20-year-old Addison is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on TikTok, with over 80 million followers to her name on the platform — not to mention the other social media platforms she’s active on.

From starring in a movie to launching a music career, the influencer is certainly making waves in various different industries thanks to her popularity online.

Back in December 2020, Addison’s father Monty Lopez went the extra mile for his daughter and got RDB LA to custom wrap her Tesla Model X in a satin-finish bubble gum pink.

The TikToker’s car could be easily spotted, and many loved the bright pink addition to the car, including Addison herself.

But in an interview with Vogue’s Jen Wang on May 17, the star revealed that she actually decided to swap out the bright pink for a more subtle navy.

Addison explained: “It was drawing a lot of attention. Which I love, ’cause I love being able to, like, have a free meet and greet with people. But then there are those moments when you want to be alone.”

She elaborated on one of the moments that made her want to change the color of her car. The influencer added: “One time I went to Chick-fil-A, and these paparazzi got out of their cars in the drive-through and came right up to me, videoing me, and I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry, I just want to grab food really quick.’

“I always loved having a bright car, but now it’s kind of, like, I’m asking for it. To be confronted or to be followed.”

The car was certainly catching people’s eye when she was out and about — both in good ways and bad ways. At one point Addison was even filmed by paparazzi as she got pulled over by police, the bright pink vehicle making it hard to maintain privacy.

The star is set to make her movie debut when ‘He’s All That’ releases on August 27, with many fans excited to see how the star will perform on-screen.