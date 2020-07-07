James Charles speaks out after Tati Westbrook exposes Shane Dawson

Makeup mogul James Charles has finally addressed Tati Westbrook’s viral “Breaking my Silence” video, which accused YouTubers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star of orchestrating the scandal that attempted to cancel him in 2019.

James Charles made headlines in May of last year, after Westbrook published a video titled “Bye Sister,” claiming that Charles had used his fame to manipulate the sexuality of straight male fans, among other accusations.

While Charles later debunked her claims in a video of his own (and subsequently gained back the hundreds of thousands of subscribers he’d lost), the drama was far from over, with Westbrook alleging she’d been “gaslit” into making her video nearly a year later.

In a June 2020 upload, Tati claimed that she’d been fed rumors regarding Charles’ character, and was encouraged to make her viral exposé against her protégée to unseat him in preparation for Dawson and Star's “Conspiracy” palette launch in the fall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aIYkgTcHBw

Alongside accusations of potential sexual misconduct against Charles (as told by Tati in her video), fans are more anxious than ever to hear his side of the story — but they might be disappointed in what he has (or doesn’t) have to say.

Paparazzi caught up with Charles two weeks after Tati’s “Breaking my silence” video released, making sure to ask the YouTuber about his stance on the topic.

Unfortunately, Charles made a point of refusing to speak on the matter, declining the cameraman’s questions on two occasions.

“I don’t want to talk about anything in relation to [Shane Dawson],” Charles answered.

However, he did give his two cents on so-called “cancel culture” surrounding Dawson, saying: “I think it should always be looked at on a case-by-case basis, and make sure that people are changing actively. That’s kind of what I’ve always believed in.”

“I don’t really want to address anything regarding the drama,” he continued.

(Topic begins at 1:34)

While Charles could be attempting to rise above the entire situation, he may very well be choosing to stay silent due to legal matters, with Westbrook admitting to fans that her legal team is involved in her allegations against Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson.

With Charles and Westbrook both following each other back on social media, it’s safe to say that these influencers are back on good terms — but Charles’ real thoughts regarding the scandal are still up in the air.