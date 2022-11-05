Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, dead aged 34

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Aaron Carter, singer of ‘I Want Candy’ and ‘Aaron’s Party’, has passed away at his California home at age 34.

Aaron Carter was known for his career as a young pop star, rising to prominence in the late ’90s, and later transitioning into the world of reality TV as an adult.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, Aaron amassed quite the following throughout his music career, headlining seven tours from 2000 to 2014 as well as supporting the Backstreet Boys, opening many of their shows over the years.

In the early days of his TV career, he would often show up as himself in titles like Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, and other programs that had primarily younger audiences.

As an adult, he took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2009 as well as heading up the E! show House of Carters in 2006, in which he and his four brothers were documented as they reunited under the same roof. Much of both Nick and Aaron’s involvement in the show revolved around reigniting their musical careers and establishing new goals.

His last album, LØVË, was released in 2018 though he had publicly discussed making more music prior to his passing. Carter had also been in a fair amount of controversy in recent years, but his legacy as a child performer will be fondly remembered.

TMZ reported the news of his passing at 12:50 PT on November 5, with more details still forthcoming.