90 Day Fiance star reveals insane payday from selling jarred breast sweat in wild TikTok

31-year-old 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto has revealed the fortune she’s been making selling jarred boob sweat to thirsty fans on a series of wild TikTok videos.

The gross jarred item business has become quite the viral internet sensation in recent years. From “Gamer Girl Bathwater” to Amouranth’s jarred farts, content creators have been earning a pretty penny selling their controversial items.

Now, Stephanie Matto has returned to the business. After a health scare involving selling jarred farts caused her to switch into selling NFTs, the former 90 Day Fiance star is back to her roots, but this time it’s not farts she’s selling.

In a series of TikToks, Matto revealed how she’s now selling bottles of her breast sweat and she’s making bank off it.

Stephanie Matto makes thousands selling breast sweat

In a TikTok posted on May 27, Matto bragged that she was making “thousands of dollars” off her sweat and documented exactly how she does it.

“All you need is bottles, sun, cha chas, and sit out like a maple tree for hours,” she explained.

In a follow-up video, Matto filmed her reaction to finding out how much money she made in just one week of selling her boob sweat, claiming she earned a whopping $30,000.

If the number is accurate, that means that customers are spending over $4,000 per day on the jars. Plus, in an interview with Jam Press, Matto claimed it can take her just fifteen minutes to produce a jar, which she then sells for $500.

“If boob sweat is the new side hustle, I’m here for it,” she exclaimed. “It’s going to be a hot girl summer, and my boobs are sweating, so let’s bottle it and sell it.”

Only time will tell if this new business will last even into the fall and winter months, but before Matto can think of raking up leaves, the only thing she’ll be raking this summer is cold hard cash.